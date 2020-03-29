S.R. Mills: The role developers play in the growth of Kenosha County

Q: Developers can be facilitators?

A:Understanding the demographics, determining the needs of a community. Understanding the downsizing of a senior for example, who might want to find a smaller place. Also, the other component is the changing lifestyle of a younger generation.

Q: Can a developer often understand how a community might be changing and see that need before members of a local government body?

A: Looking ahead is our job.

Q: How far ahead do you look?

A: Ten to 35 years. We do it that far out with the understanding that we do not have a crystal ball.

Q: Where is the opportunity the greatest is it in the urban area the suburbs or out in the rural portion of the county?

A: You really do have to have an understanding of what the community wants. Determining the potential comes down to what is needed in an area and whether it makes sense. There’s always the neighborhood, you have to balance the market. No matter how much we like the project, it the numbers don’t work out.

Q: What was the cost factor building the Fifth Avenue Lofts?

A: We tore down a shuttered manufacturing building. We really got rid of an eyesore. We put in a product type that was a fit there.

