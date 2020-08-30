Sabbar: Being online can be stressful; take a break

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last week has been probably the most stressful in Kenosha history. Too much violence, too much sickness, and too much death. Good citizens stay informed, and you must read the newspaper, so that’s a good start. But too much information all the time can be stressful. Take some time for self-care and mental health. Here are some tips:

1. Limit the amount of time you spend reading or viewing the news. Back in a healthier time, people would read the morning paper, including news about local high school and college sports and human interest stories. Then in the evening, they would watch the 10 o’clock news, weather, and sports. In today’s world, it’s too easy to spend all day glued to CNN, Yahoo News, and any number of online newspapers. And many of these outlets focus on negative news. Even the Weather Channel tries to make the weather look like an impending disaster. Choose a few reliable news sources (like your newspaper, a local radio station, or one news site,) and only look at it once or twice a day. Limit your exposure to 20 or 30 minutes and look for “good news stories” as well. If you listen to or read a news story and find yourself getting agitated, stop. Put it down or turn it off. Slow down your connections with social media.