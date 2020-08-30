Sabbar: Being online can be stressful; take a break

The last week has been probably the most stressful in Kenosha history. Too much violence, too much sickness, and too much death. Good citizens stay informed, and you must read the newspaper, so that’s a good start. But too much information all the time can be stressful. Take some time for self-care and mental health. Here are some tips:
1. Limit the amount of time you spend reading or viewing the news. Back in a healthier time, people would read the morning paper, including news about local high school and college sports and human interest stories. Then in the evening, they would watch the 10 o’clock news, weather, and sports. In today’s world, it’s too easy to spend all day glued to CNN, Yahoo News, and any number of online newspapers. And many of these outlets focus on negative news. Even the Weather Channel tries to make the weather look like an impending disaster. Choose a few reliable news sources (like your newspaper, a local radio station, or one news site,) and only look at it once or twice a day. Limit your exposure to 20 or 30 minutes and look for “good news stories” as well. If you listen to or read a news story and find yourself getting agitated, stop. Put it down or turn it off. Slow down your connections with social media.
2. Get some exercise. Yes, it sounds trite, and it seems to be the solution to everything, but even walking in place can help relieve stress. Pick some of your favorite music, and listen while you walk, ride, or do exercises. If you choose the right upbeat tunes, you will walk even longer. Can’t think of something encouraging to listen to? Bring up YouTube and search for a march, like “Dambuster’s March” or anything by John Philip Sousa. It’s hard to feel down while listening to a march. Hymns are also a great choice.
3. Figure out what gives you comfort. In most cases, remember the things that gave you joy as a child. Perhaps you can’t climb trees any more, but you can probably still do jigsaw puzzles, make pies or quilts, or do word puzzles. Give yourself permission to spend some time coloring! They even make coloring books for grown-ups.
4. Ask for help. If you’re really having a hard time, feeling scared, depressed, or alone, reach out. Contact a family member, pastor, or friend. They may be needing encouragement and company, just like you. If the situation in bleaker than that, call a suicide prevention or prayer line. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255.
5. Help others. Focusing on others can help you shift the focus away from the problems around us. Whether it is writing letters, making masks, cleaning out your cupboards and donating to a food pantry, there are many helpful gestures you can make. If you are disturbed by or concerned about recent events, find local organizations that pursue peaceful change. Organizations like CUSH (Cushkenosha.com) and the Urban League (www.ulrk.org) are a good start.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
