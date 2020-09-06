Sabbar: Challenge yourself to get fit with a variety of technologies

Perhaps you are challenging yourself not to go back to work having gained the “COVID 19 pounds.”
Perhaps the recent news that obesity can be a comorbidity factor for COVID has you thinking it’s time to be healthier. Whatever the reason, these technology resources can help you enjoy the fitness and health process.
“The Conqueror” allows you to participate in a virtual “road trip” fitness challenge. From a short virtual marathon (26.2 miles) called the Inca Trail to the 2,280 miles of Route 66, you can record your walking, running, cycling or other exercise and track your progress along real maps with street views. It’s perfect for lockdown. There is a cost of about $30 per challenge which includes a hefty medal sent to you when you complete a challenge. I started in January and finished Route 66 last week. I’m now starting on the Camino de Santiago (France to Spain) pilgrimage. Go first to theconqueror.events to sign up, and then use myvirtualmission.com to track your progress. Instructions will come to you when you sign up. They even provide a handy chart on how to convert activities like gardening or fencing into steps or miles.
Atkins.com, Weight Watchers online, or a similar weight loss site. The dashboard at a site like atkins.com allows you to track your eating, exercise, and water intake. It provides daily challenges and tips and has a repository of low-carb recipes. Tracking your diet is easy because you just enter the food you eat, and it finds the calories, carbs, etc. for you. You can enter the time you spend on exercise, and you can even connect your…
Fitness tracker such as a Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health, etc. I have been using a Fitbit for a few years, and my most recent model – the Versa Lite – reminds me to get up and walk each hour in addition to tracking my steps, my heartbeat, and my sleep. It communicates with my iPhone to show me incoming phone calls, and I can program in an alarm that gently “buzzes my wrist” in the morning. It’s not a fancy or robust as an Apple Watch, but it wasn’t nearly as expensive. It connects to both The Conqueror and Atkins.com to automatically report my steps each day. The Fitbit.com dashboard has its own food tracking tool, so if you just want to track your eating without a specific diet such as Atkins or Weight Watchers, you can use that at no additional cost.
YouTube exercise videos. Workouts from folks like Leslie Sansone and Richard Simmons are freely available on YouTube. The Leslie Sansone workouts involve mostly walking in place, so they don’t require any equipment or much space; they are designed for people at various levels of fitness. Search for “workout video” and see which ones meet your needs.
Music on your iPod, phone, or YouTube. If you have a treadmill, exercise bike, or you just walk around the block, listening to music will motivate you to go longer until you see what song comes next!
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
