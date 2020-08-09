Sabbar: Check and control what Facebook is sharing and receiving

Look for various options, such as “Manage your Off-Facebook Activity,” “Clear History,” and “Manage Future Activity.”

If you have problems finding it or knowing what it’s about, use the Help feature (question mark icon) to search for “Off-Facebook.”

When you clear your browsing history in Facebook, it will know longer know that apps you’ve used or web sites you’ve visited, so it won’t target you with related ads. That doesn’t mean, however, that you will have any LESS ads; they just won’t be related to your other web browsing activity.

Click Manage Off-Facebook Activity to see the various site and apps related to your Facebook account. To clear your past history, use the Clear History option. One caveat of this process is that, if you disconnect Facebook from other apps, and if you had used “Login using Facebook” on those apps, that login will no longer work.

It may warn you which apps (e.g. TripAdvisor) may be affected. Remember, the best practice is to keep your logins separate, but you can re-login if you prefer. Click the Clear button to complete the action. It may take a few days for the data to be cleared across multiple sites and apps.