Sabbar: Check and control what Facebook is sharing and receiving

Ever wonder why Facebook presents ads and information based on other things that you do, keep in mind that Facebook receives information from many, many other vendors, including shopping sites, fitness and health apps, and search engines like Google, and just about everything else you surf in your browser.
There is a fair amount of controversy about how this connection could help nefarious parties to target you with misinformation they think you would be likely to believe. Connections get created when you use an app like a fitness tracker, Bible-reading app, or any other web site and opt to post your progress on Facebook.
Similarly, if you opt to take a quiz, play a game, or visit an advertised site from Facebook, data is passed to and from Facebook from that site.
Facebook recently added a privacy feature to help you control what other apps connect to Facebook. Accessing the Off-Facebook Activity tool is a bit different depending on whether you use the New or Classic Facebook interface. In either version:
Click the down arrow icon at the upper right
Click Settings and Privacy then Settings (or just Settings in the Classic version)
Click Your Facebook Information in the left column
Click Off-Facebook Activity to read about how it works
Look for various options, such as “Manage your Off-Facebook Activity,” “Clear History,” and “Manage Future Activity.”
If you have problems finding it or knowing what it’s about, use the Help feature (question mark icon) to search for “Off-Facebook.”
When you clear your browsing history in Facebook, it will know longer know that apps you’ve used or web sites you’ve visited, so it won’t target you with related ads. That doesn’t mean, however, that you will have any LESS ads; they just won’t be related to your other web browsing activity.
Click Manage Off-Facebook Activity to see the various site and apps related to your Facebook account. To clear your past history, use the Clear History option. One caveat of this process is that, if you disconnect Facebook from other apps, and if you had used “Login using Facebook” on those apps, that login will no longer work.
It may warn you which apps (e.g. TripAdvisor) may be affected. Remember, the best practice is to keep your logins separate, but you can re-login if you prefer. Click the Clear button to complete the action. It may take a few days for the data to be cleared across multiple sites and apps.
Click Manage Future Activity to modify what apps will be connected and data will be exchanged from now on. Click the Manage Future Activity button. Click the slider to turn off future activity, then confirm by clicking the Turn Off button.
For more information on this tool, find any one of the helpful articles about Off-Facebook on CNet by Googling “Cnet off Facebook”.
Dr. Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
