Sabbar: Get ready to travel with web sites and phone apps

If overseas travel is in your future, there are websites to help you get ready and phone apps that can help you while you are on your trip.

Here are a few tips for travelers-to-be:

YouTube: Before you go anywhere, you can probably find dozens, perhaps even hundreds of videos on YouTube that show people traveling to your preferred destination. You can find videos on anything from food in Barcelona to weather in Iceland to street markets in Singapore. These videos can be made by individual 20-something YouTubers; by professionals like Samantha Brown or Rick Steves; by publications and sites like Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet or Expedia; or by more official tourism bureaus such as the National Park Service. Search for the source or the topic of the video you want to see. These videos will point you to other apps to use and sites to visit.

TripAdvisor: My most trusted source for reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants. You can find information on just about any location on TripAdvisor, see photos and read reviews from real people. There is also a forum where you can ask questions. I personally never book my travel through TripAdvisor, but you could. They have a website and a smartphone app.