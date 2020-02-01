Sabbar: Get ready to travel with web sites and phone apps

If overseas travel is in your future, there are websites to help you get ready and phone apps that can help you while you are on your trip.
Here are a few tips for travelers-to-be:
YouTube: Before you go anywhere, you can probably find dozens, perhaps even hundreds of videos on YouTube that show people traveling to your preferred destination. You can find videos on anything from food in Barcelona to weather in Iceland to street markets in Singapore. These videos can be made by individual 20-something YouTubers; by professionals like Samantha Brown or Rick Steves; by publications and sites like Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet or Expedia; or by more official tourism bureaus such as the National Park Service. Search for the source or the topic of the video you want to see. These videos will point you to other apps to use and sites to visit.
TripAdvisor: My most trusted source for reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants. You can find information on just about any location on TripAdvisor, see photos and read reviews from real people. There is also a forum where you can ask questions. I personally never book my travel through TripAdvisor, but you could. They have a website and a smartphone app.
Google Maps: Not only can you get maps and directions, but Google Maps will let you use Street View to “virtually travel” the surroundings; find out what busses, trains and public transportation goes where you need to; use “Nearby” to see what restaurants, hotels, car rental agencies or other specific locations are near your location. It will even show you reviews, photos and (very) approximate prices.
Learn the language
As you prepare for a trip overseas, you may want to learn a little of the language. One option is to watch YouTube videos by searching “Top 10 travel phrases in Italian” or similar.
DuoLingo is a language learning app that uses a game format to teach you words, a little grammar and alphabets and symbols if they are different.
You may even be able to find a full-blown language course on Coursera if you have enough time and are really motivated.
You probably can’t learn all of a new language before you go, so translation apps like Papago and Google Translate can help you if you need to show the taxi driver or waitress what you need to say. They can even pronounce your request out loud. Both of those apps also have a nifty “reading” feature that uses the camera on your phone to photograph a sign or menu and then tell you what it says.
We’ve found that Google Translate’s translations are more accurate than Papago, but you might want to try them both.
Imagine you are in Korea and faced with a menu written entirely in Korean with no pictures. If you really don’t want to accidentally order “spicy pig feet,” open Google Translate on your phone, tap the camera icon, point your camera at the menu, and highlight the part you want to read.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.