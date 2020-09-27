Sabbar: Get your voting act together using online sites

I received my absentee mail-in ballot last week. Did you? Wisconsinites aren’t as accustomed to mail-in voting, but it’s actually quite easy.
The main goal is to VOTE, but the secondary goal is to stay safe in doing so. Voting absentee allows you to decrease your potential exposure to COVID when voting.
If you have never voted absentee before, it’s actually very easy, and once you try it, you may never vote in person again! Here is how to find the info you need:
“Absentee voting” and “voting by mail” are the SAME. Your ballot will be mailed to you, and you can and should return it early by mail or drop it off in a designated location. Friends and family who are studying or spending time outside of Wisconsin can and SHOULD vote by mail. Wisconsin is a pivotal swing state in this election, so each of our votes potentially “counts more” than votes in states that are more certain to go for Trump or for Biden.
Start at https://myvote.wi.gov. Check to see IF and WHERE you are registered by clicking the “My Voter Info” gray square at the upper left corner. This site shows you your status, your local polling place for in-person voting, whether you have requested an absentee ballot, and even your recent voting history.
To request an absentee ballot if you are already registered, click the Vote Absentee link on the toolbar at the upper right. Fill out your name and data of birth to get started. Click Search and go through the various screens to complete the process. You have until November 3 to make your request. You may also arrange to vote early at the municipal clerk’s office at 625 52nd Street. Call 653-4020 for more information.
If you are not yet registered, click the “Register to Vote” icon or gray square. You will need to print the form as well as proof of residence, such as an electric bill. Click the link to see what types of proof are accepted and to see the process. Continue to the next step to test if you are eligible to vote. Fill in your driver’s license or state ID number. Answer all of the questions. Verify your full name. Enter your address and any other optional contact information you want to provide. Review all of your information and correct as necessary, then check the box to certify your information is correct. On the next screen, either download or print the voter registration form by clicking the Print/Download button. The document will open in a new window; right-click on it and click either Save As or Print. You will need to print the form to submit it. (Back on the original screen, continue to Step 7 for another copy of the instructions.) The first page of the form shows how to submit it. If you plan to mail it in, HURRY! It must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 14. You can also take it to the municipal clerk’s office at 625 52nd Street by October 30 or take it with you to your polling place on election day. If you wait too long, you will not have time to get an absentee ballot.
When you do receive your mail-in ballot, be sure to follow the instructions to fill it out correctly, have it signed by a valid witness, and return it properly and on time. I can be mailed back, but it can also be returned to the special ballot boxes and the City Clerk’s office at 625 52nd Street.
Dr. Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
