Sabbar: Get your voting act together using online sites

If you are not yet registered, click the “Register to Vote” icon or gray square. You will need to print the form as well as proof of residence, such as an electric bill. Click the link to see what types of proof are accepted and to see the process. Continue to the next step to test if you are eligible to vote. Fill in your driver’s license or state ID number. Answer all of the questions. Verify your full name. Enter your address and any other optional contact information you want to provide. Review all of your information and correct as necessary, then check the box to certify your information is correct. On the next screen, either download or print the voter registration form by clicking the Print/Download button. The document will open in a new window; right-click on it and click either Save As or Print. You will need to print the form to submit it. (Back on the original screen, continue to Step 7 for another copy of the instructions.) The first page of the form shows how to submit it. If you plan to mail it in, HURRY! It must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 14. You can also take it to the municipal clerk’s office at 625 52nd Street by October 30 or take it with you to your polling place on election day. If you wait too long, you will not have time to get an absentee ballot.