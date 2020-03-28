Sabbar: High tech, low tech. Beat the loneliness

Now that Wisconsinites are being told to stay home to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a growing risk of social isolation in addition to the health benefits of physical isolation.

Fortunately, we live in an era with a plethora of technologies that can help us stay connected even when we are far apart. Here are a few – from high tech to low tech.

FaceTime – If you and your social circles all have iPhones, FaceTime is an app that provides audio and video chat. You can talk with and see the person on the other end right through your phone. Apps like this allow you to show your friends and family how your plats are doing, the cookies you just baked, or whatever else you might normally share in person.

Whatsapp – If you have friends or family in other countries, chances are they use Whatsapp. It runs on either Android or iPhone and provides both text chat and video chat like FaceTime.

