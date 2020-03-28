Sabbar: High tech, low tech. Beat the loneliness

Now that Wisconsinites are being told to stay home to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a growing risk of social isolation in addition to the health benefits of physical isolation.
Fortunately, we live in an era with a plethora of technologies that can help us stay connected even when we are far apart. Here are a few – from high tech to low tech.
FaceTime – If you and your social circles all have iPhones, FaceTime is an app that provides audio and video chat. You can talk with and see the person on the other end right through your phone. Apps like this allow you to show your friends and family how your plats are doing, the cookies you just baked, or whatever else you might normally share in person.
Whatsapp – If you have friends or family in other countries, chances are they use Whatsapp. It runs on either Android or iPhone and provides both text chat and video chat like FaceTime.
Google Hangouts (chat) – If you have a Gmail account, you have access to Google Hangouts. To access it, login to your Gmail, then click the waffle icon at the upper right and click Hangouts. If you see the name of the person you want to video chat with, click their name. If not, click the + above the list of name, then enter the person’s email address. By default, it will open a chat box to type in. Instead, hover over the person’s name on your list again, then click the video camera icon. That will pop-up an invitation on the other person’s Google screen. It works really well from a laptop computer since most newer laptops have a microphone and camera built-in.
Facebook and other social media – You can keep up with your friends, coworkers, and family on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and others. However, since sites like Facebook can include opinions, politics, and even outright propaganda, you may want to use those sites primarily for “private messages” to the people you really want to connect with. Try to ignore or avoid content that makes you afraid or anxious.
SMS texting on a cell phone – Younger people are more likely to chat back and forth with their friends using their thumbs and small screens! This may not seem to be very personal or interactive, but if it connects the sender and receiver and conveys concern and care, that is the point.
Telephone – If video chat technologies like FaceTime aren’t an option, then just hearing a person’s voice can make all the difference. Whether you are using a landline or a cell phone, you can easily pick up a phone and connect with friends and family. Fight loneliness; call your family and friends.
Email – Since mailing a card requires you to go out to a mailbox or even buy stamps, you can still send a kind word to your family, friend, pastor, doctor, teacher, or someone else you appreciate using email. They will know you are thinking of them, and it may brighten their day.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
