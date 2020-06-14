Sabbar: Not all updates are good updates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A week or so ago, Windows 10 told me that it needed to do an update. Usually, that’s a good thing, improving security.

I let it upgrade overnight and reboot. My login screen then had a beautiful owl in flight as a background.

But my printer no longer worked! This same Windows upgrade gave two work colleagues two different errors: One got a RunDLL error on startup that seemed to have subsided after an hour of various restarts. The second received an error that his Office365 was no longer authorized. Others seem to have come through it unscathed.

This most recent Windows 10 upgrade seems to be partitcularly troublesome.

If you are just now being prompted to upgrade, you may want to told off a bit. If you do install it and it creates a problem, you should be able to roll it back to a previous point in time. That was the only solution to my printing problem.