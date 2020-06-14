Sabbar: Not all updates are good updates

A week or so ago, Windows 10 told me that it needed to do an update. Usually, that’s a good thing, improving security.
I let it upgrade overnight and reboot. My login screen then had a beautiful owl in flight as a background.
But my printer no longer worked! This same Windows upgrade gave two work colleagues two different errors: One got a RunDLL error on startup that seemed to have subsided after an hour of various restarts. The second received an error that his Office365 was no longer authorized. Others seem to have come through it unscathed.
This most recent Windows 10 upgrade seems to be partitcularly troublesome.
If you are just now being prompted to upgrade, you may want to told off a bit. If you do install it and it creates a problem, you should be able to roll it back to a previous point in time. That was the only solution to my printing problem.
Search for “Update history” in the search box at the lower left, then click “View your update history.” Look for an upgrade in the past week or two called “Windows 10, version 1903.” This is most likely the offending upgrade. Click “Recovery options” near the top of the Update History window. Look for the option “Go back to the previous version of Windows 10” Click the “Get started” button in that section. Check the box that most accurately explains why you are restoring. Click Next. You will be prompted to check for even newer updates to see if Microsoft has created newer updates to fix their previous updates. It may be worth trying to “Check for updates.”
If you are at the newest version, it will tell you so. If you still need to “Go back,” click the left-pointing back arrow at the upper left, then re-click the “Get started” button in the “Go back” section. Make sure all of your work is saved, then click the option to Go back. Your computer will restart immediately, and tell you it is “Restoring.” The uninstall process will take several minutes.
If you haven’t yet applied the upgrade, you may want to do it at a time where you know that you have quite a bit of time with nothing urgent to do. That way, if it does cause a problem, you have time to either fix the issue or roll it back.
To force the update, type “Windows update” in the search box at the lower left. Click “Check for updates.” It will show on the list as Feature update to Windows 10, version 1903. Click “Restart now” or “Schedule the restart.” Make sure that you have saved all your work, closed documents, and have your computer plugged in. If you get a warning on shut down, click “Restart anyway.”
A blue screen will tell you that it is “Configuring update,” show you percentages, and warn you that the upgrade will take quite a while. It will restart multiple times, including once when it says “Hi.”
After restart, you may need to give permission for various installations and notifications. Test your programs and usual functions.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
