Sabbar: Online savings without sacrifice

Imagine that you want to buy something that costs $100. If you worked to earn money to buy it, you would need to earn about $130 in wages in order to net $100 after taxes. If you can find ways to save for it, you only need to save $100. In these strange times, both your earning and your spending may be down, but there are still many ways to save, and technology can help.

There are two main ways to save: with sacrifice and without. For example, when buying a pizza, you can spend less either by sacrificing and ordering less of the toppings you like, or you can pay less by using a coupon. Similarly, turning down your thermostat when you are home is a sacrifice because you may feel colder, but turning off your lights when you are not in a room is not. Most non-sacrifice savings require a bit of time and effort to shop for better prices, find coupons or other discounts, or sign up for points or rebate programs. Before you look for discounts online, remember that the best way to save is to not buy things that you don’t need. Even if you can find an extreme discount on a new cell phone, if your current one is fine, you will save even more by not buying one. You also need to avoid being “pennywise and pound-foolish” by buying something of dubious quality or from a questionable source.