Sabbar: Online savings without sacrifice

Benjamin Franklin famously said “A penny saved is a penny earned,” but that was long before the taxes we now pay.
Imagine that you want to buy something that costs $100. If you worked to earn money to buy it, you would need to earn about $130 in wages in order to net $100 after taxes. If you can find ways to save for it, you only need to save $100. In these strange times, both your earning and your spending may be down, but there are still many ways to save, and technology can help.
There are two main ways to save: with sacrifice and without. For example, when buying a pizza, you can spend less either by sacrificing and ordering less of the toppings you like, or you can pay less by using a coupon. Similarly, turning down your thermostat when you are home is a sacrifice because you may feel colder, but turning off your lights when you are not in a room is not. Most non-sacrifice savings require a bit of time and effort to shop for better prices, find coupons or other discounts, or sign up for points or rebate programs. Before you look for discounts online, remember that the best way to save is to not buy things that you don’t need. Even if you can find an extreme discount on a new cell phone, if your current one is fine, you will save even more by not buying one. You also need to avoid being “pennywise and pound-foolish” by buying something of dubious quality or from a questionable source.
This week, we discuss loyalty programs and sites that offer rebates, points, or “miles” when you purchase. These divide into three types: cash-back rewards sites, brand-specific loyalty programs, and credit cards that earn benefits.
Ebates (Rakuten.com) is probably the best know cash back site, offering varying percentages on online purchases nearly everywhere. It uses an extension in your browser that then reminds you to click to earn cash back. Rebates range from 1% on Ebay to 15% on Lenovo or Shoes.com. Some rewards are a flat dollar amount such as $75 back on an iPhone at Verizon or $25 when you sign up for TV service at AT&T. Like most cash back sites, you can get cash back for recommending friends who sign up. Sites similar to Ebates include SwagBucks, iBotta, and others. See https://techboomers.com/sites-like-ebates.
Brand-specific loyalty programs include: gas stations like KwikTrip and Speedway; grocery stores, including Piggly Wiggly and Pick ‘n’ Save; pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens. Some offer discounts at the register while others allow you to earn points toward future purchases. CVS’ Extra Care Bucks and card-based discounts are especially generous. Online sites like Ebay also offer points on all purchases.
If you shop often on Amazon or frequent a specific store, airline, or hotel chain, getting a credit card that earns miles or points for those vendors can earn great rewards. Other credit cards such as Chase or CapitalOne have cards that earn rewards more broadly and allow you to convert the points into gift cards, merchandise, or statement credits.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
