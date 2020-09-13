Sabbar: Put an electronic signature on your documents

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the pandemic, you may not be able to sign documents in person. No worries, you can sign them electronically without printing, signing, and rescanning.

First, note that an “electronic signature” is an image of your real signature that is inserted into a PDF or other document. A “digital signature” is something entirely different that uses a signing site that relies on a password to approve the document without an actual signature.

The first step is to get your signature into an image file. While you CAN draw it on your trackpad or with your finger as explained in https://www.howtogeek.com/164668/how-to-electronically-sign-documents-without-printing-and-scanning-them/, these instructions for Windows are intended to give you a better quality signature closer to your own.

1. Sign a plain white piece of paper.

2. Take a photo of it with your phone, a digital camera, or the webcam on your laptop. To use the webcam, open the Photos app, hold your paper up to the webcam, and tap the camera button.

3. Transfer the photo to a folder on your computer, if necessary, and open it on the screen.

4. Use the Snipping tool to capture only the portion of the file with your signature.