Sabbar: Put an electronic signature on your documents

During the pandemic, you may not be able to sign documents in person. No worries, you can sign them electronically without printing, signing, and rescanning.
First, note that an “electronic signature” is an image of your real signature that is inserted into a PDF or other document. A “digital signature” is something entirely different that uses a signing site that relies on a password to approve the document without an actual signature.
The first step is to get your signature into an image file. While you CAN draw it on your trackpad or with your finger as explained in https://www.howtogeek.com/164668/how-to-electronically-sign-documents-without-printing-and-scanning-them/, these instructions for Windows are intended to give you a better quality signature closer to your own.
1. Sign a plain white piece of paper.
2. Take a photo of it with your phone, a digital camera, or the webcam on your laptop. To use the webcam, open the Photos app, hold your paper up to the webcam, and tap the camera button.
3. Transfer the photo to a folder on your computer, if necessary, and open it on the screen.
4. Use the Snipping tool to capture only the portion of the file with your signature.
5. Open Microsoft Word and paste in the image from the Snipping tool. (You can import it directly instead if you find that easier.)
6. In Word, click the image, then click the Format menu that appeared in the toolbar at the top.
7. Click the Color menu item at the left, then click the Grayscale option in the Recolor section. That will make your signature image black and gray.
8. Still on the Format menu, click the Corrections item, and click Picture Correction Options at the bottom of the drop-down menu. A new menu will appear at the right called “Corrections.”
9. Use the Sharpness slider to increase it nearly to the maximum.
10. Use the Brightness slider to increase it nearly to the maximum until the background color is gone.
11. Use the Contrast slider to increase it until the signature looks good.
12. Using the Snipping tool again to select only the signature from your screen.
13. In the Snipping tool, click the disk icon to save your file and give it a name. You now have your signature in its own .jpg file.
14. You may also want to save the Word document with your signature in it so that you can copy and paste the image from it into other Word documents such as letters.
If you have a PDF that you need to sign, add your signature as follows:
1. Open the PDF in Adobe Acrobat Reader (a free program that should be on your computer already.)
2. Click Tools at the top
3. Click Fill & Sign
4. Click the fountain pen Sign icon at the top
5. In the drop-down, click Add Signature
6. Rather than typing or drawing, click the Image icon at the top.
7. Navigate to select your signature file you saved earlier and click Open.
8. Click Apply.
9. Place the signature in the desired location.
10. Resize the signature, if needed, by dragging the lower right corner.
Dr. Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
