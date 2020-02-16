Sabbar: Removing a Mac's unnecessary software can be a trick

Over the past 15 years of writing tech articles for the Kenosha News, I’ve devoted several columns to removing unnecessary software and stopping processes in Windows that can slow your computer down.

I’ve never written about how to do that on a Mac. Should be easy, right? Just drag the program to the trash? It isn’t necessarily that easy, so here are some tips:

For some programs, it IS as easy as dragging it to the Trash. Find the program you want to delete in the Applications folder through the Finder:

Access the Finder by clicking the “square man with two faces” icon or by clicking on your desktop in a place where there are no icons.

Click the Go menu across the very top of your screen, and select Applications from the drop-down list.

Drag the unwanted application to the Trash at the lower right corner of your screen OR right-click the icon for the app and click Move to Trash OR click on the application to highlight it then click Cmd (the curly thing) and Delete.

It may ask you to type in your password to approve the deletion.