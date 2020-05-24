Sabbar: 'Safer at home' can mean 'cheaper at home'

While Wisconsin’s Badger “safer at home” has legally ended in much of the state, many people are either out of work, furloughed, quarantines, or wisely cautious and therefore staying at home a lot more.
During this time, many have more time than money, so now is the time to undertake Do It Yourself projects that may also help you save money.
The scarcity of yeast and flour in local supermarkets suggests that many Americans are making their own bread. While commercially made bread isn’t terribly hard to find, if you have the time and curiosity, making bread at home can be very rewarding.
We have found YouTube videos for several distinct types of bread. Note that we use a stand mixer and quick rise yeast for all of these, and either bread flour or all-purpose flour will work fine:
Soft Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bread—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD7a8wfJeWU
Crusty and Chewy German Bread Rolls—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7VsaOAOKjY—Yes, the narration is in Chinese, but you can still follow it. Requires a baguette pan, which you can order on Amazon.
Banh Mi Recipe—Vietnamese Baguette—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FduMMBM-dQ&t=21s – Also requires a baguette pan.
Moroccan Bread – Khobz—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBrDk5Tz4OY – Bohemian Kitchen is one of our favorite YouTube food channels.
Besides bread, there are many other DIY projects that you can do at home. This may be a great time to dress up your yard and especially your Bar-B-Q area. Searching on the internet produced a lot of super fancy stuff, but these brick Bar-B-Q plans actually look doable: https://www.woohome.com/diy-2/cool-diy-backyard-brick-barbecue-ideas.
Search for “easy DIY backyard designs” or something similar. You might even consider putting up a clothesline to save on energy use during the summer. For people really into sustainability, search for “Make a rain barrel” or “start a compost pile.” My personal favorite is “Make a solar oven.” Yes, it works!
Whether you make a Bar-B-Q, have a simple kettle grill, or have a fancy gas grill, the internet can help you find “Outdoor grilling recipes” from burgers to lamb chops to roasted vegetables.
If you are staying indoors, this may be the time to turn your old T-shirts (or your kids’ outgrown T-shirts into a neat keepsake quilt. Search the internet for “Making a T-shirt quilt.” Look through the web sites and YouTube videos to compare techniques and designs, then choose the one you prefer or design your own. If you have leftover fabric from past sewing projects, look for quilting patterns to make a simple pillow. You can even make a new cover for an existing pillow.
If you have children at home or you are young at heart, search up patterns and ideas for bird feeders, bird houses, or terrariums.
Finally, in addition to yeast, weight sets are hard to find since many gyms are closed. Whether you can’t find weights to buy, want to save money, or just enjoy being creative, search for “Make a homemade weight set.”
You may find a site like this: https://www.wikihow.com/Make-a-Homemade-Weight-Set. Of course, you can always improvise by lifting milk jugs, firewood, bricks or even your small children! Searching for “workout with baby” will find you gems like this: https://www.purewow.com/family/baby-workouts. Stay safe, all!
