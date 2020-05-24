Sabbar: 'Safer at home' can mean 'cheaper at home'

Besides bread, there are many other DIY projects that you can do at home. This may be a great time to dress up your yard and especially your Bar-B-Q area. Searching on the internet produced a lot of super fancy stuff, but these brick Bar-B-Q plans actually look doable: https://www.woohome.com/diy-2/cool-diy-backyard-brick-barbecue-ideas.

Search for “easy DIY backyard designs” or something similar. You might even consider putting up a clothesline to save on energy use during the summer. For people really into sustainability, search for “Make a rain barrel” or “start a compost pile.” My personal favorite is “Make a solar oven.” Yes, it works!

Whether you make a Bar-B-Q, have a simple kettle grill, or have a fancy gas grill, the internet can help you find “Outdoor grilling recipes” from burgers to lamb chops to roasted vegetables.

If you are staying indoors, this may be the time to turn your old T-shirts (or your kids’ outgrown T-shirts into a neat keepsake quilt. Search the internet for “Making a T-shirt quilt.” Look through the web sites and YouTube videos to compare techniques and designs, then choose the one you prefer or design your own. If you have leftover fabric from past sewing projects, look for quilting patterns to make a simple pillow. You can even make a new cover for an existing pillow.