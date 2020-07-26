Sabbar: Save files from your Google account with Google Backup and Sync

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you need to migrate the contents of your Google Drive to your computer, here is how to use Google Backup and Sync to do so.

Using Google Backup and Sync is a great way to make sure files, documents, photos, and more from your computer get backed up to the cloud (internet.) And if you have material in Google Cloud – your own or shared with you – Backup and Sync can help you save that to your local computer. Here’s how.

Install Google Backup and Sync as follows:

Go to https://www.google.com/drive/download/backup-and-sync/ (or Google “Google Backup and Sync” and look for the link.) Click the big blue “Download Backup and Sync” button. Click Agree and Download Save the installer in your Downloads folder or a location of your choice. When it has finished downloading, open the file to start the installation process. When finished, click “Close.”