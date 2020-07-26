Sabbar: Save files from your Google account with Google Backup and Sync

If you need to migrate the contents of your Google Drive to your computer, here is how to use Google Backup and Sync to do so.
Using Google Backup and Sync is a great way to make sure files, documents, photos, and more from your computer get backed up to the cloud (internet.) And if you have material in Google Cloud – your own or shared with you – Backup and Sync can help you save that to your local computer. Here’s how.
Install Google Backup and Sync as follows:
- Go to https://www.google.com/drive/download/backup-and-sync/ (or Google “Google Backup and Sync” and look for the link.)
- Click the big blue “Download Backup and Sync” button.
- Click Agree and Download
- Save the installer in your Downloads folder or a location of your choice.
- When it has finished downloading, open the file to start the installation process.
- When finished, click “Close.”
Note that Backup and Sync makes one copy of your files on the internet and another copy on your computer. Note that this is different form Google Drive FS (FileStream) which only keeps the actual files on the internet and leaves only pointers (shortcuts) on your computer hard drive. Using Google FileStream will not download your files to your computer from your Google account. This is why I recommend Backup and Sync.
- For Windows users, the Backup and Sync icon will show up in your systray – the area at the lower right corner of your screen. You can also search for it. It looks like a cloud with an upward pointing arrow on it. On a Mac, it will show up in your Apps folder and/or at the upper right corner of your screen.
- When you launch the program, it will ask you to login; use your Gmail login and password. This can be an institutional Gmail account from your school or employer.
- You will be prompted to determine which files from your computer you want to have backed up. If your goal is to download items from your Google Drive TO your computer, you could choose to not back up any of these. If your goal is to backup your computer, choose the folders you want.
- Click Next
- If you already have a Google Drive account under that login, it will prompt you whether you want to download the items in Drive to your computer. It will tell you how much space they use, so choose carefully. You can choose all or only some folders.
- Click Start
- You may be prompted to enable a Google Extension
- Your files should begin to sync; you will see the cloud icon with spinning arrows in it. This may take quite a while to complete, depending on the volume of data you have.
- To locate the downloaded local copies of your files, open Windows Explorer or Finder and look for Google Drive. The folder structure should match your cloud-based Google Drive. Note that documents and sheets in the Google format such as .gdoc or .gsheet will want to open in your browser while Word, Excel, and image files will open locally.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
