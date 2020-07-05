Sabbar:Shop locally, avoid crowds, stay safe

A few weeks ago, in my columns about savings, I failed to point out an “anti-tech” savings tip: shop locally.
Despite the common belief that Amazon or Walmart usually have the cheapest prices, there’s really no substitute for knowing what is available locally at what prices.
In the early stages of “lockdown cooking,” we decided we needed 00 (double-zero) flour. Most grocery stores don’t carry it, so we bit the bullet and ordered two 1Kg (2.2lb) bags from Amazon for $11.90. That same item is now $18.98.
But WAIT! A few weeks later I was on a “I can’t live without prosciutto” run to Tenuta’s, and they have 5Kg (11lb) bags of 00 flour for $7.99. Yes, 11 pounds of flour for $7.99 vs. 4.4 pounds for $18.98. Tenuta’s also has other kinds of specialty flour and ingredients that might be otherwise hard-to-find. Hispanic markets like Lomeli sell yet other specialty food items. If you aren’t sure, give a call before you go.
If you do plan to shop locally, you can avoid crowds by letting Google tell you how busy the store is! Suppose you want to make a run to Piggly Wiggly at Pershing Plaza. Search on Google for “Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly” and in the search results, look in the section at the right where it shows the map, the hours, etc. Scroll down a little to a graph labeled “Popular times.” You will see how busy they usually are at various times and how busy they are right now where the gray bar is labeled “Live.”
How does Google know? It keeps track of store occupancy the same way it can identify traffic jams: It relies on people’s smartphones running Google and connecting to GPS. It would miss anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone, but it’s probably still relatively accurate. Well… unless “the guy with a little red wagon full of cell phones” is causing the jam. Seriously, Google “wagon of cell phones google maps” and read the article on any of the sites about the guy with the 99 cell phones!
Once you determine which of your favorite stores is least crowded when, make sure you are prepared to be safe. At Menards earlier today, I noticed that everyone was wearing a mask, unlike many other places I have visited. It turns out that Menards requires all customers to wear masks, and if you don’t have one when you walk in, they will sell you a disposable one for a dollar.
Please, even in stores that don’t require masks, consider wearing one. I have noticed that older women are much more likely to wear masks than either their male or younger counterparts. But don’t be part of the gender or age stereotype. Wearing a mask protects you, and it protects others.
Also make sure you keep 6 feet away from other people in the aisles, in line, and when interacting with sales people. Try not to touch things and put them back on the shelf. You may want to wear gloves and avoid touching your face.
In the current recession, shopping locally can help the local economy. Observing social distancing and wearing a mask can help keep us all safe.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
