Sabbar:Shop locally, avoid crowds, stay safe

How does Google know? It keeps track of store occupancy the same way it can identify traffic jams: It relies on people’s smartphones running Google and connecting to GPS. It would miss anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone, but it’s probably still relatively accurate. Well… unless “the guy with a little red wagon full of cell phones” is causing the jam. Seriously, Google “wagon of cell phones google maps” and read the article on any of the sites about the guy with the 99 cell phones!

Once you determine which of your favorite stores is least crowded when, make sure you are prepared to be safe. At Menards earlier today, I noticed that everyone was wearing a mask, unlike many other places I have visited. It turns out that Menards requires all customers to wear masks, and if you don’t have one when you walk in, they will sell you a disposable one for a dollar.

Please, even in stores that don’t require masks, consider wearing one. I have noticed that older women are much more likely to wear masks than either their male or younger counterparts. But don’t be part of the gender or age stereotype. Wearing a mask protects you, and it protects others.