Sabbar: Technology can ease the burden of staying home

Whether it’s about the spread of coronavirus or the flu or due to a hip or knee surgery, it can be tough staying home.
Imagine first the types of tasks that would take you out of your house. These could include working, taking kids to school, grocery shopping, picking up medication or going to the doctor, going to church or other social functions.
For some of these, it may well require family and friends to support you, but here are some ways that technology could make it a little easier.
Shopping
Besides the obvious “order stuff on Amazon,” more and more grocery stores are offering delivery or at least pickup.
Pick ‘n Save.com allows you to set your local store, then shop online and specify either pickup, delivery or even shipping. There is a cost for each, and you do need to pay in advance with a credit card. More info at https://www.picknsave.com/topic/digital-faqs. At least it would keep you from having to walk around the store, touch door handles and shopping carts, etc.
Meijer (https://www.meijer.com/services/more-ways-to-meijer.html) also offers pickup and delivery, while Festival (see https://www.festfoods.com/clickngo) has a pickup option. You can choose other stores at www.instacart.com
Health care
You may not need to visit a doctor’s office for some types of illnesses and diagnoses. Ask your own health care provider and your insurance if they have a telemedicine option You may also be able to use one of these services:
If you do need a prescription, your pharmacy may be able to deliver it. At CVS, delivery is free, but it’s a one- or two-day delay; see https://www.cvs.com/content/delivery.
Walgreens customers should check at https://www.walgreens.com/topic/pharmacy/prescription-delivery.jsp. Your insurance may have a mail order plan for meds you get regularly, or check with local pharmacies for their options.
School
In case of emergency closures, or if you or your child have special needs, local schools and colleges should provide information on how students can access lessons online.
Post office
First, most of the things you would normally mail can probably be done online, like paying bills. If you do need to mail a package by Priority Mail, you can print a label yourself at home then arrange a pickup through the USPS website the night before. Go to https://tools.usps.com/schedule-pickup-steps.htm for more info.
Church and social
See if your church offers streaming of your worship service. Mine does! https://trinitykenosha.org/trinity-live-stream/. For other meetings and gatherings, see if they can use a technology like Google Meet or FaceTime to let you attend virtually.
Work
Certain kinds of jobs can be done from home. Ask your employer about options to telecommute. Also look at options like Zoom or Google Meet to attend meetings or do remote support.
Some vendors of “work at home” tools are even providing organizations with free or discounted access while the current coronavirus situation plays out. More about these technologies next week.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.