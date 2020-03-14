Sabbar: Technology can ease the burden of staying home

Whether it’s about the spread of coronavirus or the flu or due to a hip or knee surgery, it can be tough staying home.

Imagine first the types of tasks that would take you out of your house. These could include working, taking kids to school, grocery shopping, picking up medication or going to the doctor, going to church or other social functions.

For some of these, it may well require family and friends to support you, but here are some ways that technology could make it a little easier.

Shopping

Besides the obvious “order stuff on Amazon,” more and more grocery stores are offering delivery or at least pickup.

Pick ‘n Save.com allows you to set your local store, then shop online and specify either pickup, delivery or even shipping. There is a cost for each, and you do need to pay in advance with a credit card. More info at https://www.picknsave.com/topic/digital-faqs. At least it would keep you from having to walk around the store, touch door handles and shopping carts, etc.

Meijer (https://www.meijer.com/services/more-ways-to-meijer.html) also offers pickup and delivery, while Festival (see https://www.festfoods.com/clickngo) has a pickup option. You can choose other stores at www.instacart.com