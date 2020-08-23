Sabbar: These features in Gmail will help you stay organized

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gmail is probably the most commonly used email platform, and it does have a lot of great features, many that you may not be familiar with. Learning to use some of these hidden gems will help keep you organized and effective.

There is a hidden menu that you may well have never seen before. When you have a list of messages displayed, such as your Inbox, right-click on the title of an email. This will pop up a menu with many options, including many of the usual functions (Reply, Forward, Archive, Delete.) Included on the list are a few unique functions:

Snooze – If you really do need to respond to an email, but you don’t have time right now, you can click Snooze, then choose a date and time. When that date and time arrive, the text “Snoozed ?? days/hours ago” in a brighter color, and it will appear as a newer message with the time you chose rather than the original time received.

Add to tasks – If you use Google Tasks, you can turn any email into a task, including adding a due date. Clicking this option will open the Tasks pane and add the email as a task. Click the pencil to the right of the task name to change the name, add a date, etc.