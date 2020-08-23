Sabbar: These features in Gmail will help you stay organized

Gmail is probably the most commonly used email platform, and it does have a lot of great features, many that you may not be familiar with. Learning to use some of these hidden gems will help keep you organized and effective.
There is a hidden menu that you may well have never seen before. When you have a list of messages displayed, such as your Inbox, right-click on the title of an email. This will pop up a menu with many options, including many of the usual functions (Reply, Forward, Archive, Delete.) Included on the list are a few unique functions:
Snooze – If you really do need to respond to an email, but you don’t have time right now, you can click Snooze, then choose a date and time. When that date and time arrive, the text “Snoozed ?? days/hours ago” in a brighter color, and it will appear as a newer message with the time you chose rather than the original time received.
Add to tasks – If you use Google Tasks, you can turn any email into a task, including adding a due date. Clicking this option will open the Tasks pane and add the email as a task. Click the pencil to the right of the task name to change the name, add a date, etc.
Mute – If you are part of an email conversation that you really aren’t interested in, you will probably continue to get messages. Rather than deleting or filing them every time, click Mute. That will archive your conversation and when new messages come in, they will automatically be archived and marked as “muted.”
Find emails from ?sender? – This will automatically search for other email from that same sender.
Note that, if you snooze something, you can find it anytime by clicking on the “Snoozed” label at the left or search in the search box for “is:snoozed”. Similarly, if you mute a conversation, you can look for it by searching for “is:muted”.
Features that apply when composing or replying to messages are:
Schedule Send – Ever want to send an email that would arrive later, like a birthday message or a reminder of some kind? When you compose the message, rather than just clicking “Send,” click the down arrow on the right end of the Send button and click Schedule Send. Choose a day and time for the message to actually be sent.
Edit Subject – If you are replying to or forwarding a message and the subject of the message isn’t appropriate, you can change it. To the left of To: field (recipient’s name and address) is a down arrow. Click it and select Edit Subject. Enter the subject of your choice. Remember that the subject is used to group conversations, so when you change the subject, it will create a new, separate conversation.
Finally, when you open a message you received, you can Create an Event from that item by clicking the More option, above, then selecting Create Event. This will open Calendar and allow you to choose a date and time for that event. This is handy if someone emails you about an appointment rather than using Calendar directly.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.