Sabbar: Treat your computer right to make it last longer

Avoid extreme temperatures, including leaving your laptop in direct sun or in your vehicle during cold or hot seasons. Always let your computer return to normal temperature before you turn it on.

Don’t let your pets near your computer. Yes, your cat probably enjoys the warmth of your computer, but hair and pet dander aren’t good for it, and pets can chew on and damage cords and cables.

Keep your computer away from small children. Not only can children drop laptops and tablets, but they can spill on them or may use them with sticky fingers. If you have children at home that enjoy using a computer, consider getting a less expensive, sturdier, or “more washable” unit for them.

Avoid eating while using your computer, and if you just ate, wash your hands to remove any residue or oils. Also avoid open cups or glasses of liquid since a “coffee spill” will kill a keyboard faster than anything.

Do no smoke around computers; smoke particles will gunk up your computer very quickly.

Even if you observe all of these, clean your computer periodically. Avoid any cleaners that have acetone or ammonia in them.