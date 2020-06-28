Sabbar: Treat your computer right to make it last longer

Unless you really enjoy getting new gadgets frequently, making your computer last longer has many benefits, including saving money, generating less e-waste, and saving you time not having to transfer your data and programs to a new device.
Note that the advice in this column is for “average users.” Serious gamers and users of intense graphics should take additional precautions to prevent their computers from overheating and damaging their processors; those tips are not included here.
Average users – folks like me who use their computer for writing, surfing, email, Netflix, etc. – risk the most damage from dirt and grime as well as general carelessness.
Here are a few tips in those areas. I have to admit that I don’t follow all of these myself, which is why we will also cover how to clean crumbs from your keyboard.
Prevent accidental drops and falls by always placing your laptop on a solid surface away from edges.
If you take your laptop with you, make sure you have a sturdy, padded bag or case and avoid putting other items directly next to your laptop in the bag; instead, put charges and mice in an outside pocket.
When you close your laptop and set it aside, don’t put other things on top of it. This includes fabrics that might block airflow while your laptop is on or in sleep mode.
Avoid extreme temperatures, including leaving your laptop in direct sun or in your vehicle during cold or hot seasons. Always let your computer return to normal temperature before you turn it on.
Don’t let your pets near your computer. Yes, your cat probably enjoys the warmth of your computer, but hair and pet dander aren’t good for it, and pets can chew on and damage cords and cables.
Keep your computer away from small children. Not only can children drop laptops and tablets, but they can spill on them or may use them with sticky fingers. If you have children at home that enjoy using a computer, consider getting a less expensive, sturdier, or “more washable” unit for them.
Avoid eating while using your computer, and if you just ate, wash your hands to remove any residue or oils. Also avoid open cups or glasses of liquid since a “coffee spill” will kill a keyboard faster than anything.
Do no smoke around computers; smoke particles will gunk up your computer very quickly.
Even if you observe all of these, clean your computer periodically. Avoid any cleaners that have acetone or ammonia in them.
A diluted vinegar solution and a microfiber cloth are great for your screen, but make sure you squeeze out ALL excess liquid before wiping. You can clean a keyboard a hair dryer (on NO heat setting.) In fact, using “plain air” will avoid any chemical frosting that can happen to your keyboard when using canned air.
For more complete instructions, look up the two videos below on YouTube. Avoid any instructions that include taking your laptop apart unless you are qualified to do so.
“Clean your laptop the easy way” (by CNET);
“10 Simple Ways to Remove Dirt From Your Computer” (by Bright Side).
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
