Sabbar: Virtual travel meets road trip meets exercise plan

January has come and gone, and if you need a little motivation to keep up whatever fitness resolution you made, consider pairing an adventure app with a fitness tracker like a Fitbit or Apple Watch.
Several weeks ago, I talked a bit about my new Fitbit Versa Lite. I’m still learning quite a few of its features, and today it offered that I could set up a “challenge,” such as so many steps along a known trail.
Since I’ve always wished I could hike the Appalachian Trail, I Googled “Appalachian Trail Fitbit Simulator.” That led me to the site https://www.theconqueror.events/appalachian-trail-virtual-challenge/.
“The Conqueror” site actually offers a variety of “challenges” that can connect with your fitness tracker to allow you to virtually follow trails and routes such as the AT (1,968 miles), Hadrian’s Wall (90 miles), the Inca Trail virtual marathon, the English Channel for swimmers, or Route 66 (2,280 miles).
Some of the challenges even provide you with a Google Maps street view so you can “live the journey” even though you might be walking on a treadmill or around your block or using an exercise bike.
Warning: While the short step challenge in my Fitbit is free, the Conqueror challenges are not. They all appear to cost $29.95 for the “Entry + Medal” package or $59.95 for the package that includes apparel (a T-shirt with your challenge on it). Seriously, when you finish, they actually send you a pretty hefty medal to honor your accomplishment!
I selected the Route 66 package because the Appalachian Trail package didn’t have the Google Maps street view options, and I love maps. And somehow, it seems logical to start my journey in Chicago!
To get started, select your challenge from the Conquerors website, then scroll down and click the Sign Me Up button below the package you choose.
Shortly afterward, you will get a Conqueror Join Code by email along with some instructions to load the free My Virtual Mission app on your smartphone.
Tap Join a Mission, then create an account or login with Facebook. Tap the button under “Join a Conqueror Challenge.” Enter your Join Code and select the number of weeks (up to 78 weeks or 1.5 years! You can change the length later.) Tap the Join Mission button.
You should now see your mission on your screen and be able to tap the map.
To connect your fitness app (Apple Health, Fitbit, etc.), tap the three horizontal lines at the upper left corner, then tap My Connections. Find the one you want and follow the instructions to connect it.
At some point, the app will ask your permission to send you push notifications. Since getting info about where you are is part of the fun, you will want to accept that.
Since my challenge is over 2,000 miles, even spreading it over 18 months means moving nearly 5 miles (13,000 steps each day), so adding some biking — on a real bike or an exercise bike — will help me achieve my goal. I can report these “miles” manually in the app.
With the help of these challenge apps, California, here I come!
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.