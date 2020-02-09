Sabbar: Virtual travel meets road trip meets exercise plan

I selected the Route 66 package because the Appalachian Trail package didn’t have the Google Maps street view options, and I love maps. And somehow, it seems logical to start my journey in Chicago!

To get started, select your challenge from the Conquerors website, then scroll down and click the Sign Me Up button below the package you choose.

Shortly afterward, you will get a Conqueror Join Code by email along with some instructions to load the free My Virtual Mission app on your smartphone.

Tap Join a Mission, then create an account or login with Facebook. Tap the button under “Join a Conqueror Challenge.” Enter your Join Code and select the number of weeks (up to 78 weeks or 1.5 years! You can change the length later.) Tap the Join Mission button.

You should now see your mission on your screen and be able to tap the map.

To connect your fitness app (Apple Health, Fitbit, etc.), tap the three horizontal lines at the upper left corner, then tap My Connections. Find the one you want and follow the instructions to connect it.

At some point, the app will ask your permission to send you push notifications. Since getting info about where you are is part of the fun, you will want to accept that.