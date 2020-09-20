Sabbar: Ways to help keep your devices charged on the go

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Christmas, my son gave me an Anker PowerCore portable charger. It sat in its box for a while waiting for me to figure out why I would need it.

Now that I am more homebound during COVID, I use it a little, but when I resume travelling, I could imagine using it quite a bit.

What is it? A portable charger, also called a power bank, is essentially a rechargeable battery in a case with USB ports on it. It is used to charge portable devices when you don’t otherwise have access to electrical outlets.

How does it work? When you have access to a power outlet, you plug the power bank into a USB power brick using the cable provided. The type of power cord and connector depend on the model you have. Most models have indicator lights or a readout that shows how fully charged it is. Later, when you are away from outlets (on a boat or a plane, hiking, etc.) you can plug your cell phone, iPad, or other device into one of the charger’s USB ports using the cord that came with your phone or device. Your phone will charge as if it were plugged into an outlet.

How much does it cost? The cost depends on the model you purchase. Devices run from $20 to $160, depending on a number of factors, including those below.