Sabbar: Ways to help keep your devices charged on the go

Last Christmas, my son gave me an Anker PowerCore portable charger. It sat in its box for a while waiting for me to figure out why I would need it.
Now that I am more homebound during COVID, I use it a little, but when I resume travelling, I could imagine using it quite a bit.
What is it? A portable charger, also called a power bank, is essentially a rechargeable battery in a case with USB ports on it. It is used to charge portable devices when you don’t otherwise have access to electrical outlets.
How does it work? When you have access to a power outlet, you plug the power bank into a USB power brick using the cable provided. The type of power cord and connector depend on the model you have. Most models have indicator lights or a readout that shows how fully charged it is. Later, when you are away from outlets (on a boat or a plane, hiking, etc.) you can plug your cell phone, iPad, or other device into one of the charger’s USB ports using the cord that came with your phone or device. Your phone will charge as if it were plugged into an outlet.
How much does it cost? The cost depends on the model you purchase. Devices run from $20 to $160, depending on a number of factors, including those below.
Which one should I choose? When shopping for a power bank, here are the factors to consider:
- The devices it works with. Most portable chargers are designed to charge low voltage devices such as cell phones, iPods, iPads, fitness trackers, etc. Some models are also able to charge laptops, and those cost considerably more. When shopping for a portable charger, be sure it will work with the item(s) that you need to charge.
- How long it lasts. Like most batteries, the longer it needs to last and the more power it has, the heavier and larger it needs to be. It’s the same reason why you can’t start your car with a 9volt battery. If you need for the charger to last for a whole trans-Pacific flight, you will need a larger and heavier device. If you want a device to carry in your pocket while hiking, you will want a lighter device even if it won’t last as long. Reach the specifications including the weight and the expected charging time.
- The number and type of ports. A smaller device may only have one USB port that can only charge one device at a time. A larger device may be able to charge three devices at once – a great option for charging handheld video games or devices to amuse children. Watch for models with USB-C ports if that is what you need.
- How quickly they charge. If you don’t have much time to charge your devices, look for those with a “quick charge” feature.
- Brand. Anker is a reputable brand of device, as are RAVPower, MyCharge, and some others. Search for reviews from sources like CNET or Consumer Reports. Also read the reviews on Amazon but watch for overhyped reviews of cheap knockoffs by running the Amazon link through Fakespot.com.
Dr. Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.