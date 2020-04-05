Sabbar: When life keeps you at home, the internet may help you make money

When you have completed tasks, the company or institution that requested it will verify it, and you will get credit for those tasks. Periodically, you can transfer those funds to an Amazon gift card or to Amazon Pay which can, in turn, be used at various other sites.

If you sign up for this, you won’t make a lot of money, but if you like to keep busy while watching TV, this may allow you to earn a little money on the side.

Selling items on Ebay

Back in 2008, during the previous economic crisis, Ebay featured a video from a family where the husband had been laid off the day that his baby was born. They first sold their expensive TV on Ebay and then briefly made money buying and selling items.

Now isn’t a great time to go out to estate sales, garage sales, or flea markets looking for bargains, but you may be able to sort through your house and leverage items that you no longer need. Items that could sell well would include jewelry; any designer items, including glasses cases; board games with all the pieces; clothing, including Scout uniforms; collector’s items; tools; and just about anything else you can think of!