Sabbar: When life keeps you at home, the internet may help you make money

Along with news about people getting COVID19 and hospitals being overcrowded are statistics related to record numbers of unemployment claims.
If the situation were primarily economic, suggestions might include online job boards, temp agencies, or unique new career paths like becoming an Uber driver.
But the current situation means that many of those options may be unavailable or inappropriate. While there may be jobs available, if you need to make some money short-term or just pick up some extra money, here are two options:
Piecework on sites
These sites pay admittedly low wages for simple tasks like proofreading, transcription, evaluating images, filling out surveys, and doing other tasks that computers just can’t do well.
Before you decide you want to do this, read up on it in articles such as https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/11/15/nyregion/amazon-mechanical-turk.html. Then visit Amazon Mechanical Turk at mturk.com or Clickworker at clickworker.com.
On Mechanical Turk, use your usual Amazon login to get started, then fill out the form. Once there, click “view HITs” (human intelligence tasks.) Some tasks are available right away, while others require a qualification process. Hover over each task to learn more about it. You can also click Preview to see an example of the task.
When you have completed tasks, the company or institution that requested it will verify it, and you will get credit for those tasks. Periodically, you can transfer those funds to an Amazon gift card or to Amazon Pay which can, in turn, be used at various other sites.
If you sign up for this, you won’t make a lot of money, but if you like to keep busy while watching TV, this may allow you to earn a little money on the side.
Selling items on Ebay
Back in 2008, during the previous economic crisis, Ebay featured a video from a family where the husband had been laid off the day that his baby was born. They first sold their expensive TV on Ebay and then briefly made money buying and selling items.
Now isn’t a great time to go out to estate sales, garage sales, or flea markets looking for bargains, but you may be able to sort through your house and leverage items that you no longer need. Items that could sell well would include jewelry; any designer items, including glasses cases; board games with all the pieces; clothing, including Scout uniforms; collector’s items; tools; and just about anything else you can think of!
Before you get started selling on Ebay, take a look around the site and see how things are listed. You will need a way to take digital photos, which could be a phone or a digital camera. You will also need a way to pack and ship any items you sell.
Keep in mind that you can request some types of shipping supplies directly from the U.S. Postal Service at www.usps.com/store. You can also purchase stamps here and have them delivered to you in case you want to send cards and letters to your friends and family!
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
