Sabbar: Windows Ink Workspace provides a virtual whiteboard

As schools, including Carthage, went to remote teaching in the spring, one of the biggest questions was “How can I simulate writing on a whiteboard?”
Sometimes, simple and free tools work fine. Two of our chemistry faculty found Windows Ink Workspace, which is built-in to Windows 10. It allows the user to create freeform drawings, write on existing files, and much more. A brief description appears online at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17207/windows-10-use-windows-ink. You can also search for Windows Ink Workspace on YouTube to find instructional videos.
To activate Ink Workspace, right-click on the taskbar at the bottom of your screen, then click “Show Windows Ink Workspace button” from the menu. That will put an icon the looks like a pen writing or a capital P in script. To use it, click the icon then click Whiteboard. You will be prompted to accept the usage terms; click Accept. Click Get Started. Sign in using a valid Microsoft account. Read the Privacy statement and click Next. When asked about Helping Us Build a Better Experience, click Yes or No (your choice,) then click Agree. Unless you want to update your security settings, click Let’s Go!
Click Create New Whiteboard to create a new, blank drawing. At the bottom of your blank project is a toolbar. The pen icon brings up various drawing pens, erasers, and tools, much like in MS Paint. The A icon brings up text tools. The page icon allows you to add the equivalent of sticky notes. The “mountain picture” icon allows you to import images from a library, Bing, or even your camera. The + menu provides import capability for other object types such as PDFs, Word docs, PowerPoint slides, and more. Finally, the curly arrows at the right are Undo and Redo buttons. There is no Save button; when you exit the whiteboard using the left-pointing arrow at the upper-left corner, your whiteboard is saved in Ink Workspace. Files you have created now show on the main screen. Click the three dots at the lower right of any of them to name it or export it to a .png file.
If you have a touchscreen laptop or tablet, you can draw directly on the screen with your finger or a stylus. Depending on your hardware, this may be a bit more like finger painting than drawing or writing. If you don’t have a touch screen or need higher precision for drawing and writing, our two chemists tested and gave a thumbs up to the Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet (Small). It allows for writing and drawing in an area that is about 8” wide by 6” tall. Best of all, it costs about $70 to $90. With it, they could draw molecules, write chemical formulas, draw arrows and circles around items on PowerPoint slides, and even add handwritten comments to student papers. The tablet comes with its own pen that can write with much more precision than drawing with your finger. It works well with Ink Workspace, and it includes three additional software packages that may be useful.
Thanks to Walter and Olvia for providing much of the information for this column.
