Sabbar: Windows Ink Workspace provides a virtual whiteboard

If you have a touchscreen laptop or tablet, you can draw directly on the screen with your finger or a stylus. Depending on your hardware, this may be a bit more like finger painting than drawing or writing. If you don’t have a touch screen or need higher precision for drawing and writing, our two chemists tested and gave a thumbs up to the Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet (Small). It allows for writing and drawing in an area that is about 8” wide by 6” tall. Best of all, it costs about $70 to $90. With it, they could draw molecules, write chemical formulas, draw arrows and circles around items on PowerPoint slides, and even add handwritten comments to student papers. The tablet comes with its own pen that can write with much more precision than drawing with your finger. It works well with Ink Workspace, and it includes three additional software packages that may be useful.