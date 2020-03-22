Sabbar: Working and voting from home

Last week, we discussed how technology could help you accomplish certain tasks from home.

Before I talk about working from home, as promised, let’s talk about voting.

The Wisconsin primary election will be on Tuesday, April 7. No, you can’t vote online, but you can go online to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you up to one week before the election. See https://elections.wi.gov/voters/absentee, and fill out the form at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/VoteAbsentee.

You will need to enter your name and date of birth so it can check if you are already registered to vote. Then verify your address and select which elections you want to vote absentee.

If this is your first time requesting an absentee ballot, you will need to upload a photo of your Driver’s license or state ID.

You can either scan it or even take a photo with your phone or digital camera. You only need the front side. You can check on your status, polling place and voting history at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInformation.

A lot has changed in the last week, and now, many people are being told to work from home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.