Sabber: Want to save? Learn from the experts

This is the last in our series of columns on savings. One thing we don’t want to ignore is the power of other people.
These days, going shopping with someone else or meeting up with someone to talk about how they save isn’t as easy as it once was. The important thing is to fine people you know, or people you don’t know, who are experts in savings and to pick their brains.
Remember that saving can take many forms, and while a few people may embrace them all, most savers have areas that energize them more.
Look for experts in:
Couponing — If you don’t have friends or relatives who enjoy clipping and using coupons, look for “Extreme Couponing” on TV or on YouTube. Watching these people in action can be very inspiring. There are many other coupon web sites, and the best strategy (in normal times) is to find friends that also coupon so that you can trade coupons for things each of you need.
“Going off the grid” by lowering your utility bills — While you MIGHT be able to find some useful videos on YouTube, most of the ones I saw were pretty strange and extreame. Instead, start with official sources like Focus on Energy (focusonenergy.com) that offers free energy-savings products and a host of tips and discounts. Explore their site thoroughly for ideas you can use to lower your gas and electric bills.
Old-fashioned energy savers — If you think back to 50 years ago, it will likely help you come up with ideas that could save you money. Remember hanging clothes out on a clothesline? Did your grandmother have a rain barrel? You can search for specific ideas on the web or on YouTube, or you can look at sites like https://www.houselogic.com/save-money-add-value/. To get help from others on specific questions you have, join a forum such as SmartHome at https://forum.smarthome.com/forum.asp?FORUM_ID=25.
Going green — What is good for the environment is most often good for your wallet. The concepts of Reduce and Reuse apply to savings as well. Think about how you can cut back on buying new things, such as keeping your cell phone longer or getting your nice shoes re-soled or the heels replaced. Re-using packing materials and avoiding paper plates and plastic cups can help save money and save the planet. You can find helpful sites on Facebook by searching for phrases like EcoFriendly. Once you begin to Like and Friend people and sites with similar interests, more will pop up.
Free resources — Trade books with your friends or borrow them from the library. In fact, your library has many resources available for loan in addition to books. There are even many Little Free Libraries around Kenosha. You can find thodr near you at https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.
Most of all, talk with your friends about saving. Those that yawn and can’t understand why it’s interesting probably won’t have much info for you, but the people who get really jazzed about 25 cent coffees, senior discounts, rebates at Menards, and building rain barrels are the ones that you want to listen to. Start sharing and start learning from each other.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
