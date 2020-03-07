Sharing Center, Make-A-Wish to benefit from fundraising at Festival Foods

The Sharing Center and the Make-A-Wish Foundation in southern Wisconsin will benefit from fundraising efforts at Festival Foods.

Each year, nonprofit organizations can apply through the Festival Foods website to hold a 15-day icon campaign. After all submissions are in, associates at each Festival Foods location vote on the nonprofits they want to support with the exception of the Salvation Army and Muscular Dystrophy Association, which will have icon sales at every Festival Foods location this year. The MDA icon sale for 2020 is on now through March 15.

In 2019, the campaigns raised more than $232,000 for nonprofit community organizations throughout Wisconsin.

“We’d like to thank our guests — they’re the ones who make this program happen,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.

Festival Foods operates 33 full-service supermarkets in Wisconsin, including one in Kenosha at 3207 80th St. and one in Somers at 6000 31st St.

