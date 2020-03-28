She has lost three jobs to coronavirus pandemic

Until her financial options are settled, Hurtz is living off of some savings and has designed a gift card promotion campaign for her clients.

Under the plan, clients can purchase gift cards through a paypal account at paypal.me/susanhurtz. Since launching the gift card campaign, she has generated more than $600.

“My priority is to keep my son, Alex, a sophomore at Indian Trail, happy, safe and loved,” she said. “I am teaching him how to deal with a crisis situation, think outside the box for his learning and recruiting for football.

“He recently just sent the soccer team of first and second graders that he coaches a video message to stay connected and to continue working on their soccer drills. “His football coach has done the same.”

She also said she is checking up on her parents “who are doing their best. To pass their time, they have been cooking homemade meals for us daily and dropping them off at the front porch.”

She maintains a Hair by Susan Facebook page as well as a Stay Positive Covid-19 Facebook page where she has people throughout the area sharing their experiences and posting positive notes and hearts.