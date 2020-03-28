She has lost three jobs to coronavirus pandemic

Susan Hurtz, who has lost three jobs to the Covid-19 crisis, knows that desperate times call for calm, a sense of responsibility, a creative mind and a well-measured plan to get through it all.
Earlier this month, Hurtz, a single mother of a teen, didn’t know what to expect as coronavirus began to unfold throughout the country.
As a beauty salon independent contractor in Kenosha, she wondered whether her place of business, Hair Unlimited, 2300 75th St., would continue to stay open.
Her clients wondered too. Even before it closed under a county state of emergency, she noticed a decline in business.
“Clients were canceling appointments, she said, adding that she began to wonder that she would do financially. “That’s my first income,” she said.
She could not fall back on her job as a substitute teacher because the Kenosha Unified School District had closed the schools. Then, too, she could not bartend because bars and most restaurants had been closed because of the state of emergency.
Count Susan Hurtz among the Americans who are suddenly out of work. She went from three jobs to none.
The Labor Department last week reported a surge in jobless claims to 3.28 million. The number shattered the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009.
While she lost her work duties, Hurtz has been able to continue her cosmetology classes at Gateway Technical College. They are held online in a virtual classroom under a system known as Zoom.
Her loss has brought some frustration, but she said she will overcome the challenge.
“All I’ve ever done is work with people,” she said. “I miss being around people. They make me happy.
“I have had to be a positive voice in our industry to educate our clients and students that it is not OK to do hair at this moment. It is important that we follow the rules of the governor to get back to our salons healthy and quickly.”
Unemployment may reach double digits
Gov. Tony Evers ordered nonessential businesses to shut down for a month starting last Wednesday while exempting a wide range of employers, from farms and factories to grocery stores and retailers that supply those working from home.
Evers acknowledged the economic impact of the “safer at home” order, which he said was based on input from health care experts and scientists along with those in the business community.
“Obviously, we want a strong economy,” Evers said. “But we have to value human life at a higher level. I think we can do both, and that’s what this order is all about.”
Economic experts have estimated that the unemployment rate in Wisconsin could quickly rise into the double digits.
In February, the unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 4.0%.
A recent economic impact study suggested that extreme social distancing not only would cause mass layoffs, driving unemployment beyond 10.5% in the next 45 days, but likely will create a recession.
State Sen. Robert W. Wirch, D-Kenosha, suggested that people should file for unemployment benefits online. They can go to dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply or call 844-910-3661.
He also said there are a number of state-administered benefits such as Foodshare, which helps families in need of groceries. To do so, they can go to: access.wisconsin.gov or call the Wisconsin Kenosha Racine Partnership (WKRP) at 1-888-794-5820.
Meanwhile, We Energies and other public utilities are not allowed to disconnect customers or assess late fees for nonpayment.
If losing her three jobs was not enough, Hurtz was having trouble last week filing for jobless benefits..
“The lines are constantly busy and I have been locked out of my account online,” she said. “I am looking into small business relief options moving forward.”
A plan for the coming weeks
Until her financial options are settled, Hurtz is living off of some savings and has designed a gift card promotion campaign for her clients.
Under the plan, clients can purchase gift cards through a paypal account at paypal.me/susanhurtz. Since launching the gift card campaign, she has generated more than $600.
“My priority is to keep my son, Alex, a sophomore at Indian Trail, happy, safe and loved,” she said. “I am teaching him how to deal with a crisis situation, think outside the box for his learning and recruiting for football.
“He recently just sent the soccer team of first and second graders that he coaches a video message to stay connected and to continue working on their soccer drills. “His football coach has done the same.”
She also said she is checking up on her parents “who are doing their best. To pass their time, they have been cooking homemade meals for us daily and dropping them off at the front porch.”
She maintains a Hair by Susan Facebook page as well as a Stay Positive Covid-19 Facebook page where she has people throughout the area sharing their experiences and posting positive notes and hearts.
“I ask that our clients and community support us when the order is lifted. We will need them more than ever. Please be patient with us and know that we miss you,” she said.
“Through all of this, I have a new normal I can follow. I have to make it my new normal for now.”
She offers hope through social media and shares her favorite quote for these times: “Together We’re Better.”
