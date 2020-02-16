Shopko Optical, Lions Clubs provide eyeglasses to children in need

Two national vision initiatives that have partnered for years throughout the country to help thousands of youth in need of free eyewear are now in place to carry out their mission in Kenosha County.

Last week, Shopko Optical announced it has expanded its Project Eyecare to help people nationally to provide more than 800 deserving children receive free eye exams and eyewear this year.

Nationally, Shopko has partnered with local Lions Club organizations that have committed to the cause for years. Shopko has more than 80 locations around the country.

“This will be the 21st year of Project Eyecare, and to watch it grow is a testament to the program’s success,” said Kirk Lauterback, Shopko Optical chief operating officer. “We want to continue building healthier communities, starting with those in need of proper eye care.”

In Kenosha County, Shopko, 3621 Market Lane in the Market Square Plaza in Somers, is looking forward to aligning with local Lions Clubs to provide the services.

Barb Ross, the manager of the Market Square store, said it has 10 vouchers to be given to the Lions Clubs in the county.