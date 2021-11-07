Siddity Beauty Nail Bar has opened on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.
Owner Erica Jackson opened its doors at 3812 Roosevelt Road on Oct. 4, offering a “one-stop shop” for customers’ beauty salon needs, including waxes, facials, micro blading, lashes, pedicures, manicure and nail design.
Jackson, who was previously in the medical field for over a decade, said the pandemic made her reconsider her career path, leading her into cosmetology. For a while, she ran the business out of her own home.
“I just decided to set out,” Jackson said. “I’m into all the pritzy, pretty stuff.”
In June, Jackson moved into her new building, but she said starting a new business came with significant hurdles, especially for her as a woman of color.
“Right now, I feel the pressure,” Jackson said. “Trying to be the classy Black owner is a kind of pressure.”
Add to that the usual difficulties of moving into a new building and pandemic supply chain shortages that delayed her furniture a week past her grand opening date, and it’s a recipe for discouragement.
“I’ve cried a lot,” Jackson admitted, laughing. “When you’re after something, if it doesn’t turn out right it gets frustrating.”
Despite these frustrations, Jackson said the business was important to her, and being what is likely the first African-American owned nail salon in Kenosha was her “drive.”
“I want this to be a forever establishment,” Jackson said. “This is my baby.”
So far, Jackson said the business is just getting known in the community, and reactions have been positive. To attract new customers, Jackson said all services are 15% off until the end of the year.
She also plans to host a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday with food, drinks and wine.
“It’s been a little slow,” Jackson said, “I think a lot of people don’t know we’re here. I’m trying to get out there.”
Looking to the future, Jackson said she planned to expand services, and looked forward to more people learning about Siddity.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to sidditybeautynailbar.com.