Siddity Beauty Nail Bar has opened on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.

Despite these frustrations, Jackson said the business was important to her, and being what is likely the first African-American owned nail salon in Kenosha was her “drive.”

“I want this to be a forever establishment,” Jackson said. “This is my baby.”

So far, Jackson said the business is just getting known in the community, and reactions have been positive. To attract new customers, Jackson said all services are 15% off until the end of the year.

She also plans to host a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday with food, drinks and wine.

“It’s been a little slow,” Jackson said, “I think a lot of people don’t know we’re here. I’m trying to get out there.”

Looking to the future, Jackson said she planned to expand services, and looked forward to more people learning about Siddity.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to sidditybeautynailbar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0