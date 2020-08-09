Snap-on Inc. suffered COVID-19-related second quarter financial losses

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted Snap-on Inc., cutting its second quarter sales and earnings to levels far below those of last year.
The Kenosha-based global manufacturer of tools, repair systems and diagnostic equipment, reported second quarter net sales of $724.3 million, a decrease of $227million or 23.9% from sales for the same quarter a year ago.
Net earnings of $101.2 million dropped from last year’s $180.4 million.
Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer, Nick Pinchuk, said the pandemic impacted the company throughout the quarter and can be represented in three phases. “Shock, or the significant stress associated with the early days; accommodation, or the gradual improvement reflecting the development of tactics to proceed safely in the COVID-19 environment; and finally, psychological recovery, or the restoration of confidence in the future.
“In fact, we encountered the trend as we moved from the shock of April to the accommodation reflected by the narrowing sales declines in May and June.”
Some of the company’s key revenue generators suffered significant losses.
The Commercial & Industrial Group that services aerospace, oil and gas and mining industries; the Snap-on Tools Group and the Repair Systems & Information Group that services independent repair shops.
The C&I Group saw new sales drop from $335 million in 2019 to $261.9 million reported for the second quarter of this year. Operating earnings dropped from $48.9 million to $22.9 million.
The Tool Group reported net sales of $323.3 million, a decline of $79.2 million from the last year. Operating earnings dropped from $71.3 reported last year to $38.4 million.
Net sales of $245 million for the Repair Group dropped $101.4 million from last year’s sales. Operating earnings dropped from $88.6 million to $50.6 million during the period.
The Financial Services Group realized the smallest reduction. It reported operating earnings of $57.6 million compared to $60.6 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, corporate expenses of $20.8 million rose from $18.9 million reported last year.
Snap-on said though the pandemic is impacting economic activity worldwide, it is aware of the risks and is prepared maneuver as needed.
Pinchuk said, “We continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-bring of our associates, franchisees, customers and communities as we engage in our essential work. At the same time, we endeavor to strengthen our powerful product lines, reinforce our extraordinary brands, and maintain our capable team, reserving these advantages to pursue the abundant opportunities we believe available as the virus clears.”
