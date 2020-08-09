Snap-on Inc. suffered COVID-19-related second quarter financial losses

The C&I Group saw new sales drop from $335 million in 2019 to $261.9 million reported for the second quarter of this year. Operating earnings dropped from $48.9 million to $22.9 million.

The Tool Group reported net sales of $323.3 million, a decline of $79.2 million from the last year. Operating earnings dropped from $71.3 reported last year to $38.4 million.

Net sales of $245 million for the Repair Group dropped $101.4 million from last year’s sales. Operating earnings dropped from $88.6 million to $50.6 million during the period.

The Financial Services Group realized the smallest reduction. It reported operating earnings of $57.6 million compared to $60.6 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, corporate expenses of $20.8 million rose from $18.9 million reported last year.

Snap-on said though the pandemic is impacting economic activity worldwide, it is aware of the risks and is prepared maneuver as needed.