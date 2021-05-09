Snap-on sales and earnings increase during the first quarter of 2021

Snap-on Inc. overcame the financial constraints of COVID-19 to produce a significant first quarter increase in sales and operating earnings.

Kenosha-based Snap-on reported an increase in all of its major segments including the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group and Financial Services.

It reported net sales of $1,024 billion, an increase of $172.4 million during the first quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nick Pinchuk attributed the increase to the company adapting to the pandemic and the acquisition of Dealer-FX Group, an automotive retailer services company.

“Our performance shows significant improvements from the pandemic-shocked first quarter of 2020, and demonstrates our growing accommodation to the virus environment driving an upward trajectory,” Pinchuk said.

He said the Dealer-FX acquisition was a move to expand Snap-on’s repair shop lines and enhance its visibility and services to new-vehicle dealers.