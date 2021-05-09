Snap-on sales and earnings increase during the first quarter of 2021

 Skip to main content
Snap-on Inc. overcame the financial constraints of COVID-19 to produce a significant first quarter increase in sales and operating earnings.

Kenosha-based Snap-on reported an increase in all of its major segments including the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group and Financial Services.

It reported net sales of $1,024 billion, an increase of $172.4 million during the first quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nick Pinchuk attributed the increase to the company adapting to the pandemic and the acquisition of Dealer-FX Group, an automotive retailer services company.

“Our performance shows significant improvements from the pandemic-shocked first quarter of 2020, and demonstrates our growing accommodation to the virus environment driving an upward trajectory,” Pinchuk said.

He said the Dealer-FX acquisition was a move to expand Snap-on’s repair shop lines and enhance its visibility and services to new-vehicle dealers.

Dealer-FX offers data integration, mobile technology and communication systems for automotive service departments in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It is the preferred service technology provider for Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Audi, GM, Kia and Hyundai.

The Commercial & Industrial Group saw net sales of $345.7 million, compared to $299.9 million last year.

The Snap-on Tools Group saw net sales of $478.3 million, an increase of 102.4 million.

Repair Systems & Information Group reported net sales of $347.6 million compared to $314.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Services reported operating earnings of $65.3 million on revenue of $88.6 million in the quarter, compared to $56.9 million on revenue of $85.9 a year ago. Snap-on said corporate expenses increased $11.6 million to $30.1 million.

