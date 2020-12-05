SoFresh wins $500,000 in a startup entrepreneur competition

“It allows food producers to eliminate the preservatives that are added to keep food fresh,” he said. Therefore, “consumers do not have to throw away moldy bread.”

Moreover, “our packaging allows companies that make bread to reduce the amount of spoilage. Over the past two years, we have been perfecting the product.” Thomas contends it works better than conventional wrappers. While it currently has two bread bakers that use the wrapper, he looks for market expansion.

Moldy bread, cheese or strawberries is what he has strived to prevent. Meanwhile, SoFresh is developing wrappers for more food items.

Thomas said the award will further the company’s research and development of other products for food preservation. It also provides funding for more equipment. The award complements venture capital funds and helps in the production of more bread bags.

Thomas operates the company with co-founders Bill Belias, chief of technology, and Charles Christopher, chief marketing officer.

SoFresh seeks more funding for growth. Research and development will promote further product development.