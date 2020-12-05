SoFresh wins $500,000 in a startup entrepreneur competition

Toby Thomas hated to buy bread and see it get moldy before he could use the last few slices.
An engineer in the food packaging business, he wanted to solve the mold problem. Thomas launched an idea at a regional Kenosha County HATCH pitch competition that set him on a path. He formed a company shortly afterward and began research.
SoFresh Inc., a food-packaging startup that hatched out of an entrepreneurial incubator, now has won $500,000 at the Grow-NY business competition for innovative food and agriculture technology companies. To accommodate the program’s New York requirement, Thomas said SoFresh will lease space in Rochester, N.Y.
Founded in 2018, the Pleasant Prairie company won second-place in the competition among 260 companies from 27 countries. SoFresh won for its development of food packaging materials that extend the life of bread, cheese, fruit, and other foods. It has developed a patent pending, science-based wrapper that prevents the growth of mold on bread, ensuring extended freshness.
The wrapper prevents the chemical interaction that allows mold to grow.
He said the production process puts a food ingredient into the wrapper that does not allow mold or bacteria pathogens to grow. The package uses vapors from the food product to protect itself. It slows the growth of mold colonies.
“It allows food producers to eliminate the preservatives that are added to keep food fresh,” he said. Therefore, “consumers do not have to throw away moldy bread.”
Moreover, “our packaging allows companies that make bread to reduce the amount of spoilage. Over the past two years, we have been perfecting the product.” Thomas contends it works better than conventional wrappers. While it currently has two bread bakers that use the wrapper, he looks for market expansion.
Moldy bread, cheese or strawberries is what he has strived to prevent. Meanwhile, SoFresh is developing wrappers for more food items.
Thomas said the award will further the company’s research and development of other products for food preservation. It also provides funding for more equipment. The award complements venture capital funds and helps in the production of more bread bags.
Thomas operates the company with co-founders Bill Belias, chief of technology, and Charles Christopher, chief marketing officer.
SoFresh seeks more funding for growth. Research and development will promote further product development.
The Grow-NY competition followed a nine-week incubator program. The competition is funded by the New York Upstate Revitalization Initiative and is administered by Cornell University.
Companies were judged on viability, customer value, innovation, regional job creation and staff.
It was designed for startup entrepreneurs with the dream of expanding their business ventures. The top prize of $1 million was won by a foreign company.
