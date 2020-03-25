Somer is growing fast, seeking more developers

He also said the development is a good fit because of a shortage of rental units in the area. He said he believes the market is going to continue to improve.

Since creating that development, Mills has been extremely busy.

Additional developments

Bear is developing an 80-unit independent living senior housing project near Carthage College. The $10 million to $15 million Carthage View development is located at 2101 and 2207 Sheridan Road.