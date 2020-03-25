Somers is growing fast, seeking more developers

The 330-unit complex was first proposed in 2014. Mills suggested the timing was right because of the influx of new jobs predicted because of industrial development and expansion along Interstate 94.

He also said the development is a good fit because of a shortage of rental units in the area. He said he believes the market is going to continue to improve.

Since creating that development, Mills has been extremely busy.

Additional developments

Bear is developing an 80-unit independent living senior housing project near Carthage College. The $10 million to $15 million Carthage View development is located at 2101 and 2207 Sheridan Road.

Also in Somers, along Green Bay Road near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the $30 million, 241-unit Hawthorn Apartments development is under construction. Developed by Moyer Properties at the corner of Highways 31 and E, the development is scheduled for completion in February 2021.

“We chose Somers as a result of years of monitoring the Kenosha/Racine market,” Moyer said.

He partnered with Varin Legacy, a property management company, that is operated by David Nankin and his associates who developed the Apartments at Library Park.