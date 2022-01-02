Southern Lakes Credit Union in Kenosha announces John Lyon as new president/CEO

Southern Lakes Credit Union has announced John Lyon as its new president and CEO.

Lyon has a strong financial background and previously served as chief operations officer for Southern Lakes. Before that, he was employed by CoVantage Credit Union in Antigo, where he started as a teller in high school and was promoted to several positions during his time there, including branch manager, employee development manager, and vice president.

He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Business Administration and German. Actively involved in the community, Lyon is a member of Rotary International and Crime Stoppers. He resides in Kenosha.

Southern Lakes Credit Union (www.southernlakescu.org) is a member-owned financial cooperative. With its home office in Kenosha, it is a Community-Chartered Credit Union serving all individuals living or working in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin and Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois.

