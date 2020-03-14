State Bank of the Lakes names new president

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michael Deney has been named president of State Bank of the Lakes, which is part of Wintrust Community Banks family.

The former president and CEO, Jim Kinney, will serve as chairman and CEO.

Deney previously served as the executive vice president of State Bank of The Lakes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He has more than 20 years of banking experience and a strong understanding of serving businesses in the northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin markets.

Deney is a member of the Economic Development Committee for Gurnee and the treasurer for the Warren Area Lacrosse Association.

He also serves on the board of the Special Education District of Lake County Foundation, and he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Canisius College.

Wintrust operates 15 community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas.

Kenosha locations include 8056 39th Ave. and 8700 75th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0