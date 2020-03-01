Stay connected through text marketing

SMS “text marketing” is fast becoming the best way to stay connected to your core customers and keep them “in the know!” as long as you play by the rules.

Whether you’re tech savvy or not, we can all agree that everyone uses smartphones on a daily basis.

On average, Americans of all demographics have their phone within reach almost every minute of the day or night. So, it is not surprising that one of the questions I get as a marketing consultant is, “How can I capitalize on our obsession with smart phones to help build my business?”

Text marketing has become a great way to boost sales, engagement and build customer loyalty. It’s a fast and flexible way to engage with your customers in real time and bring them up to speed on what’s going on at your business.

With open rates for text messages beating out most other forms of digital marketing including emails at a whopping 98%, I’d say that’s some pretty good news.

However, it is a marketing tool that requires some particular care when executing. Our cell phones are a personal part of our lives and texting should be by “invitation only.” Friendly businesses that have earned our trust have the option for their customers to opt in to prevent spam messaging.

