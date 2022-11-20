The Daily Dose Cafe cancels planned move to new location, cites rising construction costs

The owners of the Daily Dose Café at 6010 40th Ave., announced on social media earlier this month that their plans to move to a new location on 75th Street have been canceled, citing construction costs.

Jennifer Capponi, one of the café’s owners, said they had struggled throughout the process to get bids from contractors. When they finally started to get the numbers, however, Capponi said they balked.

“It was way too high,” Capponi said. “We had to back out of it.”

She pointed to inflated construction costs, supply chain issues, and overworked and understaffed contractors, saying these factors had made the project prohibitively expensive.

Capponi said the decision to pull back on the project after spending eight months planning and preparing was a difficult one.

“I’m devastated we took it this far and had to come to this,” Capponi said. “This has taken a toll on myself.”

For now, she said they plan to “sit a while,” and continue working in their current location. While this wasn’t the end of their plans to expand, Capponi said it would be some time before they started looking for a new location.

“It’s like grieving a loss,” Capponi said. “My hearts broken.”

Despite the struggles, Capponi expressed her gratitude to the support she and her husband received, both from their staff and the community at large.

“It’s been so amazing,” Capponi said. “Everybody was pulling for us.”

The 75th Street café has operated since 2007, and owners Jennifer and Tom Capponi have said in the past they’ve long outgrown their current location, hoping to expand their dining space and menu with a larger seating area and kitchen.

The new café would have been inside the building of the former Garbo Motor Sales used vehicle dealership. Plans included a building addition, remodeling, site improvements, an outdoor area and a drive-through.

In 2021, the Daily Dose Café received top marks in the Kenosha News’ Best of Kenosha County polling for Best Restaurant to Work at and Best Vegetarian offerings. The café also shared the hometown favorite honors for coffee shop, brunch and breakfast, soup and sandwiches.