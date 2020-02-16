The secret to savvy saving: Get started

Nearly a third said they live paycheck to paycheck and are unable to save, while 23 percent said their salaries are too low.

Among the survey’s brighter findings is that although a little more than half of millennials (college age to mid-30s) have less than $1,000 in savings, they are doing better than Gen X (mid-30s to mid-40s), whose responses showed 62 percent had less than $1,000.

Savings buckets

Once you commit to saving regularly, its best to first set some goals — both short and long term. Frankly, you need to identify what you are saving for and why. Here are some common categories of so-called savings buckets:

Emergency savings: It’s wise to have an emergency fund to cover costs such as unexpected home repairs or medical bills or to replace income if you or your spouse were to lose your employment. Many financial professionals recommend having three to six months’ worth of expenses on hand — or even more — to provide enough cushion should you need it.