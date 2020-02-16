The secret to savvy saving: Get started

Saving money. It’s the simple yet essential key to building and maintaining wealth and financial comfort.
Yet, it can be one of the most difficult habits to begin and carry forward.
Financial professionals encourage parents to instill a savings habit in their children from a young age, often advising that money from allowances or gifts should be divided into thirds — for saving, spending and giving.
The belief is that those who save when they are young will continue saving as adults.
It’s logical, but bumps up against real life. Many young adults leave college with significant debt that makes it difficult to cover daily living expenses, buy a car or purchase a home, even with a well-paying job. That often puts a savings account near the bottom of their priorities.
Once out of the habit, even for good reason, it can be difficult to get back on track even though you know you should be putting money aside. It’s a common dilemma.
A 2018 survey by GOBankingRates of more than 5,000 individuals found that 58 percent of respondents said they had less than $1,000 in a savings account, including 32 percent with no savings at all.
Because a lack of saving has been a dominant trend over the past several years, the 2018 survey asked respondents what prevented them from saving.
Nearly a third said they live paycheck to paycheck and are unable to save, while 23 percent said their salaries are too low.
Among the survey’s brighter findings is that although a little more than half of millennials (college age to mid-30s) have less than $1,000 in savings, they are doing better than Gen X (mid-30s to mid-40s), whose responses showed 62 percent had less than $1,000.
Savings buckets
Once you commit to saving regularly, its best to first set some goals — both short and long term. Frankly, you need to identify what you are saving for and why. Here are some common categories of so-called savings buckets:
Emergency savings: It’s wise to have an emergency fund to cover costs such as unexpected home repairs or medical bills or to replace income if you or your spouse were to lose your employment. Many financial professionals recommend having three to six months’ worth of expenses on hand — or even more — to provide enough cushion should you need it.
Buying a home: You’ll likely need a down payment of at least 20 percent to purchase a home to avoid paying private mortgage insurance, which adds significantly to your overall costs. It’s possible to obtain a mortgage with a much lower down payment, 5 percent or even less, under some local and federal mortgage programs or if you qualify for a VA loan. However, a larger down payment decreases the overall cost of your home over the life of the mortgage and makes you a more desirable buyer in the current tight, seller’s market.
Retirement: A basic recommendation among many financial advisors is to “pay yourself first,” to help ensure a comfortable life after you stop working and eliminate the need to rely on your children for financial support. There are multiple ways to build your nest egg, depending on the type of work you do and retirement savings plans that are available to you. Among the most common are 401(k) plans, which allow your employer to deduct money automatically from your salary for you to invest.
There are two main types: traditional, which offers pre-tax contributions, allowing you to save more now and pay taxes on your eventual withdrawals; or Roth, whose contributions are post-tax but allow for tax-free withdrawals after retirement. Currently, individuals under age 50 may contribute up to $19,500 per year; individuals age 50 and older may contribute up to $26,000. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs), both traditional and Roth, are available to those who do not have access to an employer-sponsored plan. The current annual limits for IRAs are $6,000 for individuals under age 50 and $7,000 for those age 50 and older.
Self-employed individuals or small business owners have other retirement options. They include a SEP IRA (simplified employee pension), that allows you to contribute up to 25 percent of your net business earnings according to a specific formula, or up to $57,000 per year under current limits. (There are additional requirements if you have employees.)
Other options are a SIMPLE IRA (savings incentive match plan for employees) with annual contribution limits of $13,500 for individuals under age 50 and $16,500 for those age 50 or older, and again, additional requirements if you have employees; or a SOLO IRA, which functions like a traditional 401(k) but with higher annual limits – up to 25 percent of net self-employment income, with a limit of $57,000 for individuals under age 50, and $63,500 for those age 50 and older.
College funds: Recent data from 24/7 Wall Street revealed 2018 annual college costs (tuition, fees, room and board) at $48,510 for private schools and $21,370 for public schools. Other research shows college costs increased an average of 3.1 percent per year above inflation in the past decade. These high costs and trends make it imperative that parents make saving for college a priority not only to be prepared, but to lessen the need for college loans. Among the most popular college savings vehicles are 529 plans, which are offered in each state and allow parents, grandparents or other donors to choose from among all of the plans. Although contribution limits vary by state, many families use federal gift tax rules that allow individuals to contribute up to $15,000 in one year or make a lump-sum contribution of $75,000 to cover five years. Limits for married couples are up to $30,000 per year or $150,000 as a lump sum.
Saving tips and tricks
Once you know what you are saving for, you can figure out saving strategies that are best for you. Be creative — although saving money is serious business, tying it to your goals and wishes will provide needed incentive over the long term.
A few ideas:
Set a budget and stick to it.
Track all of your spending so you know where your money goes.
Avoid debt.
Automate savings and payments.
Avoid impulse purchases; consider a cooling off period before you make a purchase.
Allocate a portion of every pay raise to savings.
Open a high-interest savings account.
Negotiate phone, internet and cable TV rates.
Pay all credit cards bills in full each month.
Review and adjust your spending, if needed, monthly or quarterly.
Johnson Financial Group and its affiliates do not provide tax advice. Please consult your own professional tax advisers with respect to your particular situation.
Karla Krehbiel is regional president for Johnson Financial Group.