Tim Mahone of Kenosha named trustee of The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread

Mahone has served as president of the UW-Parkside Foundation board, as a member of the Grants Committee for the Kenosha Community Foundation, among other local boards and committees, and is a member of the Association of Black Foundation Executives. He is a native of Kenosha and a graduate of Marquette University.

Gregory M. Wesley is senior vice president, of Strategic Alliances and Business Development for the Medical College of Wisconsin, responsible for creating and deepening relationships with strategic partners, enterprises and alliances to support opportunities for MCW’s long-term growth in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau.

Prior to joining MCW, he was a private practice lawyer from 1997-2016. He currently serves on the Board of MHS Health Wisconsin, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, Teach for America Milwaukee and Versiti, Inc.