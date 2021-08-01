Tim Mahone of Kenosha named trustee of The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread

The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread has named Tim Mahone of Kenosha, Gregory M. Wesley and Laura Gutiérrez as trustees who will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
The Foundation’s Board is responsible for providing strategic oversight and guidance to programs and initiatives of the private operating foundation located in Racine.
“We are very pleased to welcome Greg, Laura and Tim to the Johnson Foundation. Their strong roots in Southeastern Wisconsin, coupled with their breadth of experience and expertise, will bring added dimension and insight to our strategic programs focused on building stronger, more resilient communities,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman of The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread.
Mahone, of Kenosha, is founder and president of Mahone Strategies, a public affairs firm offering government relations, civic and community engagement, corporate communications, crisis communications, and public relations services. He serves on the board of The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund which has a goal of reducing the financial barriers impacting college access and affordability for many first generation students.
Prior to starting his firm, he served as the state political director for President Obama in 2008 and was the southeast regional director for the Office of the Governor under former Governor Jim Doyle.
Mahone has served as president of the UW-Parkside Foundation board, as a member of the Grants Committee for the Kenosha Community Foundation, among other local boards and committees, and is a member of the Association of Black Foundation Executives. He is a native of Kenosha and a graduate of Marquette University.
Gregory M. Wesley is senior vice president, of Strategic Alliances and Business Development for the Medical College of Wisconsin, responsible for creating and deepening relationships with strategic partners, enterprises and alliances to support opportunities for MCW’s long-term growth in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau.
Prior to joining MCW, he was a private practice lawyer from 1997-2016. He currently serves on the Board of MHS Health Wisconsin, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, Teach for America Milwaukee and Versiti, Inc.
Laura Gutiérrez is executive director of United Community Center of Milwaukee, the first Latina woman to hold the position in the organization’s 51-year history. In this role she leads UCC’s programming for Hispanics and near South Side residents of all races and ages in education, cultural arts, recreation, community development and health and human services which is designed to help individuals achieve their potential by focusing on cultural heritage as a means of personal development.
Immediately before joining UCC, she served as Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services for the State of Wisconsin under former Governor Scott Walker, and prior to her government service was Vice President of Academic Affairs at St. Anthony School in Milwaukee, the largest private Catholic K-12 school in the nation. She has a bachelor of science degree from Carroll College, holds a Master of Arts in Leadership and Policy from Marquette University, and after completing the District Administrator Licensure Program at Cardinal Stritch University, she received her superintendent’s license in 2016.
The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread is committed to developing more resilient communities that are socially, economically and environmentally vibrant and sustainable. It fosters collaboration and innovative problem solving focusing on future health and well-being in the community. It is dedicated to convening for positive and lasting change. Its conference center is located on 36 acres in Racine along the lakeshore. Its legacy spans 50 years, playing an instrumental role in conceiving the the National Endowment for the Arts, National Public Radio, the International Criminal Court. Wingspread, the centerpiece of the campus, is a designated U.S. National Historic Landmark.
IN PHOTOS: 2021 Mahone Fund Reaching for Rainbows gala
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala was held Tuesday, June 8, in Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel. Over $325,000 in college scholarships was awarded to local area high school students and special awards were presented.