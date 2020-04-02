Todays Teen for April 7

Parents: Tim Dickey and Jennifer Stancato
Most memorable high school moment: Putting hard work toward school and being able to complete my high school credits early.
Most influential teacher: Desiree Halonen in Math; I had a really good student-teacher relationship with her, we really connected. She helped me through a lot.
School activities/clubs: choir/madrigals
Honors, letters or awards: Academic gold cards, honor roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with family and working
College choice: Gateway Technical College, or UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Electrical Engineering
Role model: Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Loving, Strong.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Once I finish my Electrical Engineering degree, I would like to find a good paying job. I would like to contract with a company or start my own business.
