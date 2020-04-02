Todays Teen for April 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: Tim Dickey and Jennifer Stancato

Most memorable high school moment: Putting hard work toward school and being able to complete my high school credits early.

Most influential teacher: Desiree Halonen in Math; I had a really good student-teacher relationship with her, we really connected. She helped me through a lot.

School activities/clubs: choir/madrigals

Honors, letters or awards: Academic gold cards, honor roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with family and working

College choice: Gateway Technical College, or UW-Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Electrical Engineering

Role model: Mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Loving, Strong.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Once I finish my Electrical Engineering degree, I would like to find a good paying job. I would like to contract with a company or start my own business.

