Adcock Farm and Company will hold the grand opening of Birch on Main in Twin Lakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Kim Adcock, owner of AFC women’s boutique and gift shop, is relocating and rebranding the business at its larger location, 344 Main Street.

She said she collaborated with local female business owners to expand women’s clothing, home goods and accessories. “Collaborating with other small businesses has been so empowering to me. I have worked with several women who have branched off and blossomed as well. I admire women who lift each other up to grow,” Adcock said.

“I struggled a lot after COVID hit my business and went through some rough patches,” Adcock said. “For me, it was either sink or swim with the business. I had to rebrand and start on a fresh slate. I have taken everything I have learned these last few years to completely build this new location out .. I was raised in this town and sinking wasn’t an option. I can’t wait to reveal the store to everyone.”