Two area companies win federal military contracts

Kenosha’s OccuPro, a specialty workplace rehabilitation company that develops injury assessment and rehabilitation systems for the healthcare industry, has won its first government contract, a $461,934 award to provide an evaluation software system and training for the U.S. Army.

Established in 2009, OccuPro, 3921 30th Ave., produces a portfolio of assessment and rehabilitation systems and procedures to help reduce workplace injuries and promote recovery. It is providing functional capacity evaluation (FCE) software and training to the Army. The new contract is to provide the system for the U.S. Army’s base in Fort Belvoir, Wash.

The system helps to determine the percentage of on-the-job work an injured person can perform and their degree of disability.

Co-owner Jim Mecham said the OccuPro has typically worked with healthcare institutions but recently was asked to work with an Army base in Hawaii to develop a recovery care system. It has since performed services at 14 Army bases. The company’s performance on those projects helped it to earn its first government contract.

“This our first government contract, not just for the military, but first ever government contract,” Mecham said.