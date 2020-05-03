Two companies in Darien combine forces to make PPE

The plant is now creating cotton face masks, to make up for lost profit and to keep its employees in the work force.

“It’s our responsibility to do our best job to keep all of our employees here and employed as opposed to going on unemployment,” Carney said. “So even if we hadn’t done this, we would have figured out something. Employees are the core of our business.”

After experimenting with different mask designs and securing 100 percent cotton from a supplier, Carney said his staff can easily produce more than 1,000 masks a day.

Carney said the most difficult aspect of switching production models — as Protect-All discovered — is finding materials at a time when such raw materials are in high demand throughout the country.

However, having more than 20 sewing machines in his facility and a number of talented workers, Carney said he hopes to begin creating protective gowns. He added that Protect-All may even be able to provide materials for a plastic layer inside the gown.

Both Carney and Trajkovich said they have already received inquiries from locations throughout the country interested in purchasing the equipment — some even looking for large quantities.