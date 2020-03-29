Uline expanding its footprint in Kenosha County

The H-101 carton sizer was made to custom-cut cardboard boxes for customers looking to fit and ship their products without wasting space.

It was this innovative device that Liz and Dick Uihlein brought to the forefront and helped lead to the success of their shipping, industrial and packaging business, which had its modest beginnings in the basement of their suburban Chicago home four decades ago.

Forty years later, Uline has grown to become the continent’s leading distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies, having initially identifying the need in the region for shipping supply distribution.

A decade ago, Uline moved across the border to Pleasant Prairie from Waukegan, Ill., and established a 275,000-square-foot headquarters and a million-square-foot warehouse.

Four years later, the company expanded its headquarters, fitting a mirror-image corporate office building and warehouse and thus doubling the size of what had originally built at its 200-acre corporate campus at 12100 Uline Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Uline also operates a conference center and owns or leases more than dozen other warehouse, distribution and customer service centers in Kenosha and in the village, including a 420,000-square-foot warehouse and storage facility in the LakeView Corporate Park.