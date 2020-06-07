UnitedHealthcare, CTCA partner
Arpi Hamilton2

Arpi Hamilton stands outside the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill., where she works. Cancer Treatment Center of American is now partnered with United Healthcare.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Last month, UnitedHealthcare entered into an agreement bringing Cancer Treatment Centers of America into its commercial member network.

According to information released by CTCA, the three-year agreement effective May 15 provides UnitedHealthcare enrollees access to CTCA’s hospitals, outpatient care centers and “more than 650 physicians, nurses and other clinicians.”

CTCA operates treatment facilities in Zion, Illinois; Atlanta, Philadelphia, Tulsa and Phoenix.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health last year estimated that 35,280 people will be diagnosed with cancer in the state this year.

In a statement issued by Pat Basu, president and CEO, CTCA, “it can be inferred that more than 4,700 of those diagnosed with cancer in Wisconsin will come from Kenosha County.”

By partnering with UnitedHealthcare, patients will have “greater access to the physicians, care teams and services offered at CTCA,” according to press information.

Spokespersons added that CTCA and UnitedHealthcare “will work together to establish a program to monitor key quality of care metrics, including appropriate follow-up with members following chemotherapy to minimize avoidable hospitalizations and ensuring members approaching the end of their cancer battles are appropriately transitioned to hospice care.”

CTCA will also participate in the UnitedHealthcare Cancer Therapy Pathways Program, a program promoting the use of evidence-based and cost-effective treatment regimens.

