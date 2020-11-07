Uptown barbershop offers free hair cuts for veterans

Service to country is more than worth a few dollars less in the register, according to the stylists at Faded Barbershop For Men in Uptown.

From Tuesday through Saturday, stylists/co-owners Boda Martin and Tricia Betancourt will give free haircuts to military veterans in honor of Veterans Day, which is Wednesday. Faded Barbershop For Men is located at 2227 63rd St.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin said they are asking veterans who want to take advantage of the offer to schedule an appointment by calling 262-612-9354 or 262-220-5332.

This will be the third year that Martin and Betancourt have conducted their Free Haircuts for Veterans Week.

The two women have operated the shop — in the same location where Andrea's Barbershop was located for 70 years — in 2018. Martin launched the business in 2017 from a rented stylist chair at a Downtown salon, Hair by Marty.

