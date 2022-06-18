UW-Extension column by Amy Griel: The importance of entrepreneurship in our lives

Extension has a long history of assisting businesses directly and more recently, in developing higher-level analysis of economic development trends.

In a recent report by written by Hannah Julian, Ted Callon and Tessa Conroy, Extension economic development specialist and researcher, titled “Windicators Volume 5, Number 1: The Rise Of Entrepreneurship During the Pandemic,” analysis reveals that entrepreneurial activity increased sharply in Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Importance, challenge of entrepreneurshipEntrepreneurship is an important driver of economic growth and development as it ushers in lower-cost methods of production, raises income, and accelerates job creation, based upon analysis by the Center for American Entrepreneurship (2015).

Indeed, entrepreneurship is a key part of any healthy economy but ensuring that new business activity leads to significant economic impact by creating high quality jobs can be difficult. Communities can take a lead role in a range of strategies that help entrepreneurs grow and be successful to make the most of this opportunity to improve their economies.

Start-up activity accelerated during the pandemic across the U.S. In Wisconsin, business applications per month reached the highest level on record. In total, there have been more than 136,778 new applications since the beginning of the pandemic, signaling the largest surge of entrepreneurship in at least 15 years.

What the data tells usThe data on business applications is based upon a directory of employer identification numbers (EIN), which is like a social security number for businesses. An EIN is necessary for a business with employees to file payroll taxes, but even businesses without paid employees may find it useful or necessary.

The data indicating a surge might surprise you because the uncertainty around the pandemic and its effects on employment, income, healthcare, and safety does not appear to have stifled entrepreneurial activity at all—in fact, may have had the alternative effect.

I had tended to think that entrepreneurship, which is already seen as risky, might appear even more daunting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Add that to changing social structures as people stayed at home, constraints caused by changing processes and shifting consumer demand—you’d figure people would not be as inclined to go out on their own.

Indeed, that what the early numbers suggested. Self-employment declined precipitously during the early months of the pandemic, especially among people of color (Fairlie, 2020). However, as the pandemic continued, it appears that entrepreneurship became an even more appealing option than it was prior to the pandemic.

By the summer of 2020, start-up activity began to increase nationally, perhaps signaling desperation from the unemployed, shifting preferences towards flexible work, or newfound motivation to pursue a venture of one’s own. This change in start-up activity may have been further buoyed by income from economic stimulus and unemployment benefits.

Why this mattersWe know much more now about how entrepreneurship rates may be affected by pandemics and these learnings will surely aid policy makers, economic developers and companies of all kinds, in the event of future disruptions.

Find the full report at https://economicdevelopment.extension.wisc.edu

Amy Greil is community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Kenosha County.

