UW-EXTENSION: Rethink traditional definition of an 'employer;'

It may be time to rethink what we traditionally think of as “employer” in economic development terms.
Because the term “non-employer” is rapidly coming of age in our economy. How might you fit in?
The numbers
Economists Mary McDermott and Tessa Conroy, in a new Windicator article through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, define non-employer firms as businesses without employees, such as independent contractors who work for themselves or small businesses operated only by the owner(s) or unpaid members of their family. These are an important—if not under-appreciated—component of the country’s economy.
As of 2018, they made up a large and quickly growing share of businesses in the United States at 77% of the total, while the other 23% of establishments were employer businesses. (By the way, these figures hold steady when considering Wisconsin’s state-level data).
Non-employer establishments have grown in number and as a share of total businesses over time. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2010, the growth of non-employer establishments outpaced the growth of employer establishments and contributed to the national increase of all businesses to a much greater extent.
This rise in self-employment through non-employer establishments is important as they are an entrepreneurial seedbed for the economy. These firms are potential sources of job creation—25% of non-employer businesses plan to hire employees in the future (The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 2019).
At the very least, they create a job for themselves. There is also evidence that these are more than small side businesses—63% of non-employer establishments operate as the owner’s primary source of income (The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 2019). Therefore, these businesses are important sources of income and future job growth.
Creative economy
In an ambitious program spearheaded by Extension called Kenosha Rising, data from the National Establishment Time Series (NETS), linked to another dataset from the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), is worth analysis. Tracking information between the years of 1989-2011, we can learn a lot about one particular segment of non-employer business locally: Independent artists and social entrepreneurs.
This establishment-level database of over 52 million firms provides insights about sole proprietors, non-employer firms and the self-employed. These data, when limited to codes for Musical Groups and Artists; Independent Artists; Writers and Performers; Interior Design and Graphic Design reveal a high growth pattern over 12 years — to the tune of a 125% increase (44-99 independent firms). In total sales revenues, that growth pattern represents $15.1 million annually.
So, even locally, this small but growing segment of non-employer firms is worth another look.
Plywood People
Responding to this emergent trend is the Kenosha Creative Space.
Offering a local training program called Path facilitated by Atlanta-based Plywood People, KCS is soon to host a virtual, interactive six-week online course designed to help non-employer business operators, social enterprises, nonprofit leaders and creatives determine how to strengthen their concept and grow. Existing—or aspiring—entrepreneurs selected for the pilot program will analyze their business concept and be introduced to a community of support.
Learn more and register here at the Kenosha Creative Space website: https://kenoshacreativespace.com/the-path.