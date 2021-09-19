UW-EXTENSION: Rethink traditional definition of an 'employer;'

It may be time to rethink what we traditionally think of as “employer” in economic development terms.

Because the term “non-employer” is rapidly coming of age in our economy. How might you fit in?

The numbers

Economists Mary McDermott and Tessa Conroy, in a new Windicator article through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, define non-employer firms as businesses without employees, such as independent contractors who work for themselves or small businesses operated only by the owner(s) or unpaid members of their family. These are an important—if not under-appreciated—component of the country’s economy.

As of 2018, they made up a large and quickly growing share of businesses in the United States at 77% of the total, while the other 23% of establishments were employer businesses. (By the way, these figures hold steady when considering Wisconsin’s state-level data).

Non-employer establishments have grown in number and as a share of total businesses over time. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2010, the growth of non-employer establishments outpaced the growth of employer establishments and contributed to the national increase of all businesses to a much greater extent.