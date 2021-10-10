Vera Bradley open in Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The newest addition to the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet was welcomed last week to the village.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., held its grand opening in its more than 3,500-square-foot location at 11601 108th St., Suite 532.

Vera Bradley is located between Jockey and Aerie in the outlet mall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The store carries cotton quilted luggage, handbags and accessories. The company indicates many of the items in its inventory have distinctive florals, paisleys or geometric prints with complementary linings and diamond quilting.

“I am glad I could attend the grand opening to help welcome Vera Bradley to Pleasant Prairie,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, Pleasant Prairie community development director. “It is an excellent addition to Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, with an impressive in-store experience. The store is well-organized and has staff that helps navigate the various patterns, products and accessories available.”

Vera Bradley management said it anticipates employing two full- and 10 part-time employees.

The store is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company, which also operates the Pure Vida brand, was founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0