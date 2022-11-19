Vonco Products President Keith Smith of Kenosha County wins Wisconsin business leaders award

TREVOR — Kenosha County resident Keith Smith, president of Vonco Products LLC in Trevor, has been named as a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100, an award for Wisconsin’s top 100 CEO’s and C-level executives from networking group Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 program recognizes accomplished business leaders in Wisconsin in their industry, using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

According to the program, collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues.

This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Jan. 12 at the Fiserv Forum and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with fellow winners.

Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO, said the Titan 100 winners were shaping the future of Wisconsin’s business community by building a distinguished reputation in their fields.

“We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions,” Zawmon said. “We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

Smith is the president and CEO of Vonco Products, 10826 250th Ave., Trevor, joining in December 2012. Prior to Vonco, Smith served as a general manager of carbonless rolls and security papers for Appleton Papers.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering as well as an MBA from Northern Illinois University and Lean and Six Sigma certifications from the University of Michigan. Smith contributes both time and resources to fellow entrepreneurs, education, athletics, and health endeavors.

“We live in a world of constant change and intersecting priorities,” Smith said. “It’s one of the reasons I aspire to be more than a CEO. I want to use the time I have to improve the lives of the people I love, work with, and those that I’ve yet to meet. My social mission is to share my experience to help businesses and people attain the confidence needed to make a difference.”

Gina Skibo, a Titan 100 partner at Wipfli, congratulated this year’s winners.

“It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad,” Skibo said. “Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”