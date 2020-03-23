You are the owner of this article.
Walmart to hire 4,200 in Wisconsin
Walmart to hire 4,200 in Wisconsin

Walmart — to accommodate customer demand and hire people who are temporarily out of work — has launched a massive employment plan to add more than 150,000 associates nationally and 4,200 in Wisconsin. 

The Bentonville, Ark-based retailer also announced a $365 million bonus plan that would give current full-time associates $300 and part-timers $150.

Officials could not specify how many would be hired in Kenosha, but said the company is actively hiring here.

Walmart said it is implementing a new process to "dramatically expedite hiring for key roles such as cashiers and stockers. What usually is a two-week application will be reduced to a 24-hour process."

The hiring initiative is aimed at helping put Americans to work while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand, the company said.

"We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time, we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores," said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer. "We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to our community."

The workers will initially be hired on a temporary basis, but some could transition into permanent positions.

Meanwhile, Walmart will provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chains and offices. Every hourly associate as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2. 

  

